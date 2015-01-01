पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:झगड़े में घायल दो पक्षों को पुलिस मेडिकल कराने लाई थी अस्पताल, वहीं फिर भिड़े

खेतड़ी2 घंटे पहले
  • खेतड़ी के अजीत अस्पताल में पुलिस के सामने झगड़ा

आपसी विवाद काे लेकर मेडिकल के लिए कस्बे के राजकीय अजीत अस्पताल में लाए गए ढाणी जालपाला के लाेग मंगलवार दाेपहर काे आपस में भिड़ गए। अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ता बुलाकर उन्हें अलग किया गया। दरअसल गाडराटा पंचायत की ढाणी जालपाला वाली में दाे पड़ाेसियाें में झगड़ा हाे गया था। झगड़े में चाेट ग्रस्त हुए दाेनाें पक्षाें के लाेगाें काे दाेपहर में खेतड़ी पुलिस के दाे जवान मेडिकल के लिए पहुंचे।

यहां दाेनाें आपस में भिड़ गए। दाेनाें और से जमकर लात घुसे चलने लगे। इससे अस्पताल में अफरा तफरी मच गई। मामला बिगड़ता देख पुलिस जवानाें ने थाने में फाेन किया। इसके बाद थाने से पुलिस की गाड़ी आई और झगड़ा कर रहे लाेगाें काे अलग- थलग किया। खेतड़ी थानाधिकारी सुरेंद्र सिंह देगड़ा ने बताया कि दाेनाें पक्षाें ने मारपीट के मामले दर्ज कराए है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

पानी भरने काे लेकर हुआ था पहले झगड़ा

गाडराटा पंचायत की ढ़ाणी जालपाला में पड़ाेसियों में पानी भरने काे लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। दरअसल ढाणी जालपाला गाडाराटा निवासी धन्नाराम व ओंकारमल के परिवार के बीच पानी भरने काे लेकर झगड़ा हाे गया था। झगड़े में दाेनाें पक्षोाें के करीब एक दर्जन लाेगाें के चाेट आई। मक्खनलाल पुत्र धन्नाराम ने रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि वह घर के पास गली मे मोटर चलाकर मकान में पानी भर रहा था तब बसंती देवी पत्नी चोखाराम, पुष्पा पत्नी ओंकार, इमरती पत्नी भागीरथ, नरेश पुत्र ओंकारमल, अशोक पुत्र ओंकारमल, संजय पुत्र ओंकार, अनिता पत्नी ओंकारमल के खिलाफ मारपीट का मामला दर्ज कराया है।

इधर नरेश कुमार ने रिपाेर्ट दी है मक्खनलाल पुत्र चुन्नीलाल, बहादुर, रोहिताश, जितेंद्र, मक्खन ने अस्पताल में उसके व उसके पिता के साथ मारपीट की। जान से मारने की धमकी दी।

