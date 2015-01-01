पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य भवन में बैठक:निजी अस्पतालाें काे एमटीपी एक्ट में कराना हाेगा रजिस्ट्रेशन, नहीं कराया ताे हाेगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
बैठक में माैजूद अधिकारी व निजी अस्पताल संचालक।

चिकित्सा विभाग की एमटीपी एक्ट काे लेकर साेमवार काे स्वास्थ्य भवन में बैठक हुई। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर की अध्यक्षता में आयाेजित बैठक में एमटीपी एक्ट की पालना काे लेकर कार्ययाेजना की समीक्षा की गई। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि जिन निजी अस्पतालाें ने एक्ट के तह अभी तक अपना पंजीकरण नहीं कराया है। वे जल्द ही खुद का रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लें।

इसके बाद विभाग की जांच में काेई अस्पताल बिना पंजीकरण के मिला। ताे विभाग उसकाे लेकर कड़ी कार्रवाई करेगा। उन्होंने विभागीय अधिकारियाें काे जिले में सख्ती के साथ एक्ट की पालना कराने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. नरोत्तम जांगिड़, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. पुष्पा रावत, पैथॉजिस्ट डॉ. उम्मेद सिंह, पीसीपीएनडीटी समन्वयक सन्दीप शर्मा शामिल हुए।

गुढा, इन्द्रपुरा व उदयपुरवाटी में तीन सैम्पल : जिले में चल रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान में सोमवार को गुढा, इंद्रपुरा और उदयपुरवाटी में तीन सैंपल लिए गए। इन सैंपलाें में मावा, खाद्य तेल और चमचम के सैंपल लिए गए है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सैंपल जांच के लिए प्रयाेगशाला में भेजा है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि सबसे पहले गुढा स्थित जोधपुर स्वीट होम से मावा का सैम्पल लिया गया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम इन्द्रपुरा की मेवाड़ सरसों तेल मिल पर पहुंची। इस मिल काे लेकर सीएमएचओ काे शिकायत की थी। इस मिल से सरसों के तेल का सैम्पल लिया। उदयपुरवाटी के संजय मिष्ठान भंडार से चमचम का सैम्पल लिया गया।

