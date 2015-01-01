पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धरना प्रदर्शन:कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में कल देश भर में प्रदर्शन, झुंझुनूं के किसान भी शामिल होंगे

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के आह्वान पर जिले में संगठनों ने की तैयारी

भारत की किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के आदेश के अनुसार 14 दिसंबर को पूरे भारत में धरना और प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। इसमें समस्त किसान संगठन, मजदूर, युवा संगठन पूर्व सैनिक परिवार संगठन शामिल होंगे। इस दौरान झुंझुनूं में सभी ब्लाॅक में धरना देकर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। जिला मुख्यालय पर सुबह 11 बजे धरना दिया जाएगा। इस दौरान प्रदर्शन करते हुए मोदी का पुतला जलाया जाएगा। यह धरना गांधीवादी तरीके से दिया जाएगा।

किसानों ने बताया कि भारत के किसान संगठन, मजदूर संगठन 26 नवंबर से दिल्ली को चारों तरफ से घेर कर खुली हवा में सर्दी में दिन और रात धरने पर बैठे हैं। लेकिन मोदी सरकार के कानों पर जूं तक नहीं रेंग रही। किसानों को परेशान करने के लिए वार्ता के लिए एक के बाद एक लंबा समय दिया जा रहा है, लेकिन कोई फैसला नहीं हो रहा है। सोमवार को किसानों के धरने को 20 दिन पूरे हो रहे हैं।

दूसरी ओर अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति के घटक संगठन अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा व अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा की ओर से करीब पचास किसानों का जत्था शनिवार को दिल्ली सीमा पर डेरा डाले किसानों का मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए रवाना हो गया। देर रात यह जत्था दिली की सीमा पर पहुंचा।

जयपुर दिल्ली नेशनल हाइवे पर राज्य भर के किसानों के जत्थे के साथ इस जत्थे ने रवानगी ली। जत्थे का नेतृत्व अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष कामरेड विद्याधर गिल, जिला सचिव कामरेड मदन यादव, अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के राष्ट्रीय सचिव कामरेड रामचन्द्र कुलहरि व जिला उपाध्यक्ष कामरेड इंद्राज सिंह चारावास कर रहे हैं।

कुलहरि ने बताया की जत्थे में शामिल किसान खाने-पीने का सामान व ओढ़ने के वस्त्र साथ लेकर गए हैं। इसके अलावा सोमवार को झुंझुनूं जिले में भी संगठन की ओर से ब्लाॅक वार धरने दिए जाएंगे तथा पीएम मोदी का पुतला जलाया जाएगा।

