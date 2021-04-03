पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतिमा अनावरण:पूनिया बोले, देश के लिए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले योद्धाओं की शहादत से प्रेरणा लें युवा

खेतड़ी (झुंझनूं)एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खेतड़ी। डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद मेघराजसिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावराण करते भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया एवं अतिथि। - Dainik Bhaskar
खेतड़ी। डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद मेघराजसिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावराण करते भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया एवं अतिथि।
  • डाडा फतेहपुरा में हुआ कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद मेघराज सिंह निर्वाण की प्रतिमा का अनावरण

ग्राम पंचायत डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता अमर शहीद नायक मेघराज सिंह निर्वाण के 40वें शहादत दिवस पर उनके पैतृक गांव में प्रतिमा अनावरण समारोह मनाया गया। समरोह के मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया थे। पूनिया ने कहा कि देश के लिए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले योद्धा हमेशा अमर रहते हैं।

युवाओं को उनकी शहादत से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। देश के लिए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले शहीद किसी जाति व समाज विशेष के लिए नहीं होते। ये तो देश के सभी समाजों व युवाओं के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत हैं। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया व अतिथियों ने डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद मेघराज सिंह निर्वाण की प्रतिमा का विधिवत रूप से आवरण हटा कर अनावरण कर समारोह का शुभारम्भ किया।

पूनिया ने कहा कि देश के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने में झुंझुनू जिले ने देश में बहुत नाम कमाए हैं और भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए यहां के युवाओं ने हंसते-हंसते अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है। इसी कड़ी में डाडा फतेहपुरा निवासी कीर्ति चक्र विजेता नायक मेघराज सिंह भी शामिल थे। जिन्होंने देश के लिए अपनी जान कुर्बान कर दी थी।

उन्होंने कहा कि देश पर जब-जब भी विदेशी आक्रमण हुआ तो झुंझुनू जिले के वीर बहादुर जवानों ने उनका डटकर मुकाबला किया तथा अपने शौर्य व साहस के लिए प्राणों की आहुति देकर जिले व देश का नाम रोशन करते हुये दुश्मनों को भागने पर मजबूर कर दिया। जब भी शहादत के रूप में किसी क्षेत्र को याद किया जाता है तो शेखावाटी में झुंझुनू जिले को सबसे पहले नंबर पर याद किया जाता है क्योंकि यहां की धरती में वह जज्बा है जो वीर योद्धाओं को पैदा करती है।

पूर्व सैनिक कल्याण मंत्री प्रेम सिंह बाजोर ने कहा कि मुझे वीरों की भूमि के नाम से पहचान रखने वाले झुंझुनू जिले पर मुझे गर्व है। सरहद पर देश की रक्षा करने वाले जवानों ने झुंझुनू का नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में लिख दिया है।

मेघराज सिंह 17 राजपूताना राइफल में तैनात थे
मेघराज सिंह 17 राजपूताना राइफल में थे। 27 जनवरी 1982 को इंफाल में आतंकवादी गतिविधियों को रोकने के लिए तैनात किए गए थे और शाम करीब पौने 5 बजे इनकी टुकड़ी को दो आतंकवादी सामने वाली गली में भागते हुए दिखाई दिए।

नायक मेघराज ने उनका पीछा किया तो एक आतंकवादी ने बहुत नजदीक से अपनी पिस्तौल से उन पर गोली चला दी, लेकिन मेघराज सिंह ने साहस दिखाते हुए उस आतंकवादी को दबोच लिया। जो आतंकवादी मेघराज ने पकड़ा था वह पीएलए का बड़ा सरगना था। उसे पकड़ने के लिए भारत सरकार ने इनाम भी घोषित कर रखा था।

चार फरवरी 1982 को इंफाल में राष्ट्र विरोधियों की उपस्थिति की सूचना मिली। जिस पर नायक मेघराज सिंह व उनकी टुकड़ी उन लोगों को पकड़ने के लिए तैनात की गई। टुकड़ी को सुबह एक आतंकवादी का मकानों के समूह के पीछा किया और उसे पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद दोनों में काफी संघर्ष हुआ।

इस दौरान मुठभेड़ में आतंकवादी ने नायक मेघराज सिंह पर फायर कर दिया जिससे गोली लगने से घायल हो गए। गोली लगने के बाद भी नायक मेघराज आतंकवादियों से संघर्ष करते रहे जब तक साथियों ने आतंकवादियों को ढेर नहीं कर दिया। इसके बाद मेघराज सिंह वीरगति को प्राप्त हो गए थे।

नायक मेघराज सिंह द्वारा वीरता का परिचय देने पर भारत सरकार की ओर से 15 अगस्त 1982 को राष्ट्रपति भवन में हुए समारोह में तत्कालीन राष्ट्रपति ज्ञानी जैल सिंह व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ने शहीद वीरांगना विमला देवी को कीर्ति चक्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया था।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान हरियाणवी लोक गायक वीरपाल खरकिया एंड पार्टी

शहीद मेघराज सिंह की प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह में उमड़ा जन सैलाब।
शहीद मेघराज सिंह की प्रतिमा के अनावरण समारोह में उमड़ा जन सैलाब।

की ओर से देश भक्ति से ओत-प्रोत भजनों व रागनियों की प्रस्तुतियां दी गईं। कार्यक्रम में अतिथियों ने शहीद वीरांगना विमला देवी का शाल ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया। इस मौके पर उप जिला प्रमुख सतवीर गुर्जर, भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया, विकास भालोठिया, इंजीनियर धर्मपाल गुर्जर, जिला पार्षद उम्मेद सिंह निर्वाण, जिला महामंत्री सुरेंद्र सिंह, राकेश पाटन, हरिओम सिंह उसरिया, मोहन सिंह निर्वाण, आनंद सैन, हिम्मत सिंह, करणी सेना जिला संयोजक सुरेंद्र सिंह फौजी, अजीत सिंह निर्वाण, रोहताश गुर्जर, राहुल सिंह निर्वाण सहित अनेक ग्रामीण मौजूद थे एवं कार्यक्रम के संयोजक महावीर सिंह निर्वाण, करतारसिंह निर्वाण व उगम सिंह ने आगन्तुक अतिथियों का आभार व्यक्त किया।

कार्यक्रम में चौमू विधायक रामलाल शर्मा, अभिमन्यु सिंह राजवी, जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरी, सूरजगढ़ विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, सीकर जिला प्रमुख गायत्री बाजौर, झुंझुनूं उप जिला प्रमुख सत्यवीर गुर्जर विशष्ट अतिथि थे।

रिपोर्ट: रमेश कुमार चेजारा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें