दिल्ली में डॉक्टर की आत्महत्या का मामला:झुंझुनूं की लड़की के साथ दो साल से लिव इन में रहता था डॉक्टर, फिर की शादी; लड़की के परिजनों पर मानसिक प्रताड़ना देने का आरोप

झुंझुनूं28 मिनट पहले
आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी की, चार दिन पहले युवती को पिता ले गया, तब से तनाव था।
  • शोषित क्रांति दल द्वारा डीसीपी संजय भाटिया को सौपा गया ज्ञापन।

चूरू जिले के नयाबास के डॉ. पवन सिरोहा की आत्महत्या के मामले में बुधवार को दिल्ली के पहाड़गंज के डीसीपी संजय भाटिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। जिसमें उनके परिवार को न्याय दिलाने के लिए शोषित क्रांति दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष रविकांत ने ज्ञापन सौंपा है। ज्ञापन में लिखा है कि डॉ. पवन कुमार झुंझुनूं जिले की एक लड़की के साथ दो वर्ष से लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में थे।

ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि आत्महत्या से कुछ दिन पूर्व डॉक्टर और लड़की ने आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी कर ली थी। जिसके बाद दिल्ली में साथ रह रहे थे। इनके बारे में दोनों के घर वालों को जानकारी नहीं थी। लड़की के घर वालों को शादी के बारे में पता चला तो वे दिल्ली आए। जिसके बाद पवन को जातिगत व मानसिक प्रताड़ना दी। लड़की को जबरन अपने साथ ले गए। इसके चलते पवन कुमार ने आत्महत्या करके अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली।

ज्ञापन में लिखा है कि 30 अक्टूबर को पवन के पिता मनोहर लाल ने थाना प्रसादनगर में नामजद रिपोर्ट दी किन्तु पुलिस ने मुकदमा पंजीकृत नही किया था। जो कि एससी एसटी एक्ट का खुला उल्लंघन है। ज्ञापन देने के बाद प्रतिनिधमंडल को 15 दिवस में मामले की सम्पूर्ण जांच का आश्वासन देते हुए, इस प्रकरण की जांच एसीपी पहाड़गंज के ओपी लेखपाल को सौंपी गई है।

पहाड़गंज के डीसीपी संजय भाटिया को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे लोग।
पहाड़गंज के डीसीपी संजय भाटिया को ज्ञापन देने पहुंचे लोग।

क्या है मामला
जानकारी के अनुसार नयाबास निवासी डॉ. पवन सिरोहा (30) पुत्र मनोहर सिरोहा ने 24 अक्टूबर के सवेरे दिल्ली में अपने फ्लैट में आत्महत्या कर ली। आत्महत्या से पहले युवक ने फेसबुक पर एक सुसाइड नोट छोड़ा है। उसमें उसने इसके लिए किसी को दोषी तो नहीं बताया, लेकिन बताया है कि लड़की के पिता को उसकी जाति से नाराजगी थी।

