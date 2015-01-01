पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला सुरक्षा संवाद:डीजीपी लाठर बोले- झुंझुनूं निर्भया स्क्वायड को और मजबूत बनाएंगे, अब रात्रि गश्त में महिला पुलिस भी होंगी शामिल

झुंझुनूं19 मिनट पहले
वेबिनार में छह हजार से ज्यादा महिलाओं, युवतियों, युवकों ने शिरकत की।
  • सीएम गहलोत ने खर्चीली शादियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए सामूहिक विवाहों पर जोर दिया

पुलिस मुख्यालय की पहल पर सोमवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास से सीएम, डीजीपी और मुख्य सचिव सहित अनेक एक्सपर्ट प्रदेश की लाखों महिलाओं और उनके परिवारों से ‘महिला सुरक्षा संवाद’ वेबिनार के जरिए जुड़े। जिसके जरिए महिलाओं को जागरूक किया गया कि वे अपराधों के मामले में चुप न रहें, खुल कर बोलें। अपने अधिकारों और उनसे जुड़े कानूनों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाएं।

इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने ‘विकसित राजस्थान’, ‘शिक्षित राजस्थान’, ‘सुरक्षित राजस्थान’ और ‘भयमुक्त राजस्थान’ का नारा देते हुए बाल विवाह को जड़ से मिटाने, खर्चीली शादियों पर रोक लगाने के लिए सामूहिक विवाहों पर जोर दिया। गहलोत ने कहा कि सरकार की मंशा है कि शहर से लेकर गांव तक इस मुहिम को ले जाएं ताकि गांवों की लड़कियां बिना किसी भय और हिचक के पहले गांव से शहरों तक आसानी से पढ़ने जा सके।

डीजीपी एमएल लाठर ने कहा कि प्रदेश में महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग सहित विभिन्न विभागों के सहयोग से चलाए गए ऑपरेशन आवाज अभियान के बाद यह वेबिनार प्रदेश की लाखों महिलाओं तक पहुंच बनाने के लिए रखा गया। राजस्थान देश का ऐसा पहला राज्य है जहां दिन में निर्भया स्क्वायड के साथ ही अब रात्रि गश्त में भी महिला पुलिस कर्मियों को शामिल किया जा रहा है। महिलाएं रात्रि में भी निर्भय होकर निकल सकें। झुंझुनूं एसपी जेसी शर्मा ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन आवाज में जिले में एक माह में चालीस से ज्यादा स्थानों पर आयोजन कर महिलाओं को कानून की जानकारी दी गई। वेबिनार में जिले के 19 थानों में कम्युनिटी पुलिस, ग्राम रक्षक, पुलिस मित्र, सीएलजी सदस्य, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं, आशा सहयोगिनियों सहित छह हजार से ज्यादा महिलाओं, युवतियों, युवकों ने शिरकत की।

