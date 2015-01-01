पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनूं में एक्टिव केस सबसे कम:आज 16 लोग संक्रमण से ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज, जिले में 54 एक्टिव केस ही बचे

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
जिले में अब तक कुल 103568 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है।

झुंझुनूं जिले में गुरुवार को 13 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आए। वहीं, 16 लोग ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज हुए। इसे मिलाकर नागौर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4426 पहुंच गया। वहीं, कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 4325 पहुंच गई। वहीं, जिले में संक्रमण की वजह से एक की मौत भी हो गई। जिसके बाद मौत कुल आंकड़ा 47 पर पहुंच गया।

जिले में अब तक कुल 103568 कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जा चुकी है। जिसमें से 4426 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। इसके बाद जिले में 54 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं। जिन्हें अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया है। जिसके साथ सख्ती के साथ नियमों का पालन करवाया जा रहा है।

इस बार नए साल पर नहीं होंगे बाबा श्याम के दर्शन
बाबा श्याम की प्रसिद्ध धार्मिक नगरी खाटूधाम में आने वाले श्याम भक्तों को इस बार नयी साल पर बाबा श्याम के दीदार नही होंगे। कोविड-19 के चलते व नए साल पर होने वाली भक्तों की संख्या को देखते हुए श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी ने निर्णय लिया है कि 25 दिसम्बर से 4 जनवरी के दरम्यान मंदिर तीन दिन ही खुलेगा।

25 व 26 दिसंबर को एकादशी व द्वादशी होने तथा 27 दिसंबर को रविवार की वजह से मंदिर बंद रहेगा। इसके बाद 28, 29 व 30 दिसंबर को 3 दिन बाबा श्याम की दर्शन व्यवस्था सुचारू रूप से रहेगी। इसके साथ ही 31 दिसंबर 2020 से तीन जनवरी 2021 तक भक्तों के लिए बाबा श्याम का दरबार बंद रहेगा।

