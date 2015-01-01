पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से सतर्क झुंझुनू:कलेक्टर के आदेश- शादी समारोह स्थल पर 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति नहीं होने चाहिए, समय-समय पर जांच करें अधिकारी

झुंझुनू12 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनू जिले कलेक्टर उमरदीन खान ने दिए दिशा-निर्देश।

मंगलवार को जिला कलेक्टर ने सभी उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट, तहसीलदार और पुलिस अधिकारियों को शादी समारोह स्थलों की जांच करने के लिए कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि शादी समारोह स्थलों की समय-समय पर जांच करने और कोरोना वायरस के संबंध में जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना सुनिश्चित करवाएं। साथ ही साफ-सफाई का भी विशेष ध्यान रखने के लिए कहा गया।

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि शादी समारोह स्थल पर 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति नहीं होने चाहिए। सामाजिक दूरी की पालना होनी चाहिए। साथ ही फेस मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा, राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियान नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना सख्ती से होनी चाहिए। साथ ही समारोह के दौरान थर्मल स्कैनिंग और साफ-सफाई का भी ध्यान रखा जाए।

इसके साथ एंट्री और एग्जिट पर हैंडवॉश और सैनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था को भी सुनिश्चित किया जाए। सामान्य सुविधाओं औऱ मानव संपर्क में आने वाले स्थानों जैसे, रेलिंग, दरवाजों के हैंडल और सार्वजनिक सतहों को बार-बार सैनिटाइज किया जाए।

