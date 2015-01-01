पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:अलग-अलग जत्थों के रूप में शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर पहुंच रहे झुंझुनूं के किसान

झुंझुनूं8 मिनट पहले
किसान आंदोलन में पहुंचे झुंझुनूं के किसान।

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जिला मुख्यालय पर किसान पिछले तीन दिन से धरना दे रहे हैं। कई किसान शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर चल रहे महापड़ाव में शामिल होने पहुंच गए हैं। यहां के किसान भी गुरुवार को धरना देने के लिए अलग-अलग जत्थों के रूप में शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर पहुंच रहे हैं।

इससे पहले झुंझुनूं से भारतीय किसान महासभा का दूसरा जत्था बुधवार को राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष कामरेड फूलचंद ढेवा के नेतृत्व में जयपुर-दिल्ली नेशनल हाइवे पर शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर किसानों के महापड़ाव में शामिल होने पहुंचा। झुंझनूं प्रखंड अध्यक्ष कामरेड बजरंग लाल महला, कामरेड सहीराम मांझू, धूड़ाराम, रामनिवास सहित किसान महासभा के कई कार्यकर्ता शाहजहांपुर सीमा पर पहुंचे। झुंझुनूं में कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने किसान एकता मंच के संयोजक फूलचंद बुडानिया की अध्यक्षता में धरना दिया गया।

20 दिसंबर शोक दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे

धरने को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों के खिलाफ लाए गए काले कानूनों को रद्द करने की बजाय झूठा प्रचार करने में जुट गई है। किसानों द्वारा इसका विरोध करने पर सत्ता का दुरुपयोग कर उन्हें प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। हजारों किसान, मजदूर, महिलाएं, बच्चे, बूढ़े सड़कों पर बैठे हैं, इसकी जिम्मेदार सरकार है। इस दौरान किसान आंदोलन में शहीद हुए किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। किसान 20 दिसंबर को शोक दिवस के रूप में मनाएंगे।

गौरतलब है कि जयपुर दिल्ली हाइवे के शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान कई दिनों से आंदोलन पर बैठे हैं। जहां अलग-अलग जिलों से किसानों का पहुंचना जारी है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

