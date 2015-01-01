पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्ड से राजनीति का आगाज:पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री के पोते ने वार्ड सदस्य के लिए नामांकन किया, पिता 3 बार से विधायक; पत्नी लड़ चुकीं एमएलए का चुनाव

झुंझुनू6 मिनट पहले
अमित ओला ने पहली बार किसी चुनाव के लिए नामंकन किया है।
  • झुंझुनूं में सोमवार को पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शीशराम ओला के पोते अमित ओला ने चिड़ावा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड- 14 से प्रधान पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया
  • अमित ओला ने पहली बार किसी चुनाव के लिए नामंकन किया है, वह अपने चुनिंदा समर्थकों के साथ बेहद सादगी से नामांकन भरने पहुंचे

सोमवार को पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रह चुके शीशराम ओला के पोते अमित ओला ने चिड़ावा पंचायत समिति के वार्ड- 14 से सदस्य पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किया। उन्होंने बतौर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नामांकन किया। जिसके बाद उनका प्रधान बनना तय माना जा रहा है। इसके साथ ओला परिवार की तीसरी पीढ़ी की भी राजनीति में एंट्री हो गई। इससे पहले अमित ओला अपनी मां राजबाला के लिए चुनाव प्रचार करते नजर आते थे।

अमित ओला बड़ी सादगी के साथ अपना नामांकन भरने पहुंचे। इनके साथ कुछ कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। बता दें कि अमित के पिता विजेंद्र ओला भी पिछली गहलोत सरकार में कैबिनेट मंत्री रह चुके हैं। वह फिलहाल झुंझुनू से तीसरी बार विधायक हैं। साथ ही सचिन पायलट गुट के माने जाते हैं।

दादा शीशराम ओला कांग्रेस का बड़ा चेहरा थे

अमित ओला के दादा शीशराम ओला मनमोहन सिंह सरकार में केंद्रीय मंत्री रहे थे। उन्होंने अपने राजनीतिक करियर की शुरुआत भी सरपंच बनने से की थी। इसके साथ वे अपने करियर में कई अहम पदों पर रहे हैं। वह कुल आठ बार विधायक और पांच बाद सांसद रहे हैं। शीशराम ओला कांग्रेस का एक ऐसा चेहरा थे जिनको लोकसभा चुनाव में हराने के लिए भाजपा ने कई उम्मीदवार उतारे, लेकिन वे हरा नहीं सके।

कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता शीशराम ओला को हराने के लिए भाजपा ने मातूराम सैनी, मदनलाल सैनी, भंवरलाल सैनी, संतोष अहलावत व डॉ. दशरथ सिंह को सामने उतारा। मगर कोई भी ओला को हरा नहीं सका। हालांकि, शीशराम ओला के निधन के बाद 2014 में कांग्रेस ने उनकी पुत्रवधु राजबाला ओला को टिकट दिया, लेकिन वे संतोष अहलावत के सामने हार गईं। 2019 में भी वे टिकट की दावेदार थीं, कांग्रेस ने श्रवण कुमार को टिकट दिया।

अमित की पत्नी आंकाक्षा ओला भी दिल्ली के मॉडल टाउन से एमएलए का चुनाव लड़ चुकी हैं। साथ ही आकांक्षा के पिता कर्ण सिंह तीन बार एमएलए रह चुके हैं। आकांक्षा फिलहाल दिल्ली में महिला कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय सचिव हैं।

