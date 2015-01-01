पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गम में बदली खुशियां:बैंक कर्मचारी ने अपनी शादी से चार दिन पहले की खुदकुशी, खेत में जाकर लगाई फांसी

झुंझुनू43 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनू जिले के सदर थाना क्षेत्र की घटना। तरुण कुमार की 27 नवंबर को शादी थी। बारात सैनीपुरा मंड्रेला जानी थी।

झूंझुनू जिले के सदर थाना इलाके के उत्तरासर गांव में एक युवक ने फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर ली। युवक की 27 नवंबर को शादी होने वाली थी। सोमवार देर शाम युवक अपने खेत पर फंदे से लटका मिला। जिसका मंगलवार सुबह पोस्टमार्टम करवाया। मृतक युवक उत्तरासर का रहने वाला तरुण कुमार था। वह बैंक में नौकरी करता था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक सोमवार दोपहर को तरुण कुमार ने पंचायत चुनाव में वोट डाला था। उसके बाद वह अपने खेत में चला गया। यहां उसने खेत में बने ढारे(मचान) से फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। शाम को उसकी मां खेत में पशुओं का दूध निकालने के लिए गई तो वह फंदा लगाए लटका हुआ था। पुलिस ने मंगलवार को पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

आज बान बैठना था
तरुण कुमार की 27 नवंबर को शादी थी। बारात सैनीपुरा मंड्रेला जानी थी। 25 नवंबर को प्रीतिभोज था। इसके लिए टेंट लगा दिया गया था। मंगलवार को बान बैठना था। परिजन प्रीति भोज का सामान लाने के लिए झुंझुनूं आए हुए थे। पीछे से तरुण कुमार ने जान दे दी। उसके इस कदम से शादी की सारी खुशियां गम में बदल गई।

उत्तरासर निवासी तरुण कुमार झुंझुनूं में एचडीएफसी बैंक में बीडीई (बिजनेस डवलपमेंट एक्ज्यूक्टिव) था। उसका बड़ा भाई कैलाश सैनी पिलानी में कंपाउडर है। उसकी शादी हो चुकी है। छोटी बहन निर्मला की भी शादी हो चुकी है। परिवार को जानकारी नहीं कि बेटे ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया।

