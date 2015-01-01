पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम अपडेट:झुंझनूं और सीकर सहित राजस्थान के 5 जिलों में दिवाली पर हल्की बारिश के आसार

झुंझनूंएक घंटा पहले
झुंझनूं और सीकर सहित राजस्थान के 5 जिलों में दिवाली पर हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं।
  • प्रदेश में अगले दो दिन आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे, हल्की बारिश के आसार
  • नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से राज्य में बने बारिश-बादल के आसार

राज्य में मौसम बदलने के आसार हैं। प्रदेश के जयपुर और बीकानेर संभाग में 15 नवंबर को हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। प्रदेश में अगले दो दिन आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे तथा हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। प्रदेश में बीती रात सबसे कम तापमान पर्वतीय शहर माउंट आबू में 4.0 डिग्री रहा तो मैदानी इलाकों में सबसे कम तापमान भीलवाड़ा में 9.7 डिग्री रहा। चित्तौड़गढ़ में बीती रात तापमान 10.0, जयपुर में 16.2 और झंझनू जिले के पिलानी में तापमान 12.9 डिग्री रहा।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार राज्य में 15 नवंबर को पूर्वी राजस्थान के सीकर, चूरू, झुंझनू और पश्चिमी राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़, चूरू और श्रीगंगानगर जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की बरसात हो सकती है तथा बादल-बिजली चमकने के आसार हैं।

इसलिए आया मौसम में बदला
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार कमजोर पड़ा पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तर-पूर्व की ओर खिसक गया है। वहीं नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ बना है जो 13 नवंबर से पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्र तथा उत्तर-पश्चिमी क्षेत्र को प्रभावित कर सकता है। इसके असर से प्रदेश में बादल-बिजली के आसार बने हैं।

