झुंझुनू में कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा कल से:तीन दिन चलेगी परीक्षा, आधा घंटे पहले सेंटर पर प्रवेश बंद हाे जाएगा; दाे पारियों में हाेगी

झुंझुनू39 मिनट पहले
काेराेना की वजह से इस बार परीक्षा से दाे घंटे पहले से ही सेंटर में प्रवेश दिया जाने लगेगा।
  • पुलिस कर्मियों को परीक्षा के दौरान बरती जाने वाली तमाम तरह की हिदायतों के बारे में बताया।

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा शुक्रवार से शुरू हाेगी। परीक्षा दाे पारियों में हाेगी। तीन दिन तक चलने वाली परीक्षा के लिए जिले में 9 सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। सर्वाधिक छह परीक्षा केंद्र नवलगढ़ में बनाए गए है। दाे केंद्र झुंझुनूं व एक केंद्र मुकुंदगढ़ में बनाया गया है। परीक्षा दाे पारियों में हाेगी पहली पारी सुबह नाै से 11 बजे व दूसरी पारी दाेपहर तीन से पांच बजे तक हाेगी। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक जेसी शर्मा ने गुरुवार को पुलिस लाइन में परीक्षा को लेकर तैनात किए जाने वाले जाब्ते के पुलिस कर्मियों को परीक्षा के दौरान बरती जाने वाली तमाम तरह की हिदायतों के बारे में बताया।

आधा घंटे पहले प्रवेश बंद कर दिया जाएगा
काेराेना की वजह से इस बार परीक्षा से दाे घंटे पहले से ही सेंटर में प्रवेश दिया जाने लगेगा। परीक्षा शुरू हाेने से आधा घंटे पहले प्रवेश बंद कर दिया जाएगा। यानी पहली पारी में सेंटर पर सुबह सात बजे से साढ़े आठ बजे तक अभ्यर्थियों काे प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। दूसरी पारी में दाेपहर एक से ढाई बजे तक प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र भी आवश्यक
प्रवेश पत्र एवं चुनाव आयोग की ओर से मान्य फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र जैसे पैन कार्ड, पासपोर्ट, आधार कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, वोटर आईडी कार्ड, बैंक या पोस्ट ऑफिस की ओर से जारी फोटोयुक्त पासबुक अथवा राज्य या केंद्र सरकार की सेवा का परिचय पत्र लाना आवश्यक है। के आधार पर पूर्ण तलाशी के उपरांत ही परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश किया जाएगा। ओएमआर पर गोले में उत्तर बताने के लिए नीली अथवा काली स्याही के 2 पारदर्शी पेन अभ्यर्थी को स्वयं लाने होंगे।

आधी आस्तीन के कपड़े आवश्यक
पुरुष या महिला अभ्यर्थी आधी आस्तीन का टी शर्ट या शर्ट, सूट या साड़ी आधी आस्तीन का कुर्ता या ब्लाउज, हवाई चप्पल या स्लीपर एवं बालों में साधारण रबर बैंड लगा कर ही प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। परीक्षा के दिन सभी अभ्यर्थियों के दोनों हाथों के अंगूठे का उपयोग उपस्थिति एवं पहचान के लिए बायोमैट्रिक थंब इंप्रेशन में किया जाएगा इसलिए अभ्यर्थियों को अपने दोनों हाथों के अंगूठे स्वच्छ रखने हाेंगे।

