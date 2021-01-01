पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:चिराना में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वालों का सम्मान

चिराना6 घंटे पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत का एक साल पूरा होने पर राजीव गांधी अटल सेवा केंद्र में हुआ समारोह

ग्राम पंचायत चिराना में सरपंच राजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत की अध्यक्षता में राजीव गांधी अटल सेवा केंद्र पर सम्मान समारोह हुआ। कार्यक्रम के विशिष्ट अतिथि लोहार्गल सरपंच जगमोहन सिंह, चिकित्सा प्रभारी श्याम प्रताप सिंह, समाजसेवी रामदेव जांगिड़ रहे। साथ ही राजकीय विद्यालयों में 16 लाख रुपए का अनुदान देने वाले राकेश अग्रवाल व नरेंद्र अग्रवाल, सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल में प्रयोगशाला कक्ष निर्माण कार्य करवाने के लिए रामरायका परिवार के प्रतिनिधि कमल व अनिल अग्रवाल, चिराना गौशाला को 2660 वर्ग फुट भूमि दान करने वाले रामअवतार गुप्ता, कैलाशपुरी महादेव मंदिर पर पेयजल टंकी निर्माण करवाने वाले विनोद भार्गव, गणेश मंदिर व मस्जिद के पास वाटर कूलर व पानी की टंकी बनवाने वाले अशोक सोनी तथा कोरोना काल के दौरान पर्याप्त मात्रा में खाद्य सामग्री वितरण करने वाले प्रकाश जांगिड़ व बजरंगगढ़ सेवा समिति के सदस्यों का भामाशाह के रूप में सम्मान किया गया तथा चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए डॉक्टर श्याम प्रताप सिंह शेखावत, उत्कृष्ट बैंकिंग सेवा के लिए शाखा प्रबंधक सत्यनारायण छिपा, उत्कृष्ट विद्युत व्यवस्था के लिए विनोद कुमार सैनी, सुचारू पेयजल व्यवस्था के लिए जलदाय कर्मी मान सिंह व तेजपाल गुर्जर उत्कृष्ट सफाई व्यवस्था हेतु जगदीश व रामचंद्र वाल्मीकि, गौशाला में निस्वार्थ भाव से सेवा करने वाले नरेश शर्मा, शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य हेतु शुरभि गुप्ता व शंभू दयाल शर्मा, वृक्षारोपण कार्य के लिए संदीप कुमार, कोरोना महामारी के दौरान क्वाथ वितरण हेतु वैद्य चंद्रकांत गौतम आदि का माला व मोमेंटो देकर सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान उपसरपंच मोहम्मद इकबाल शेख, रंजीता राम, जीवराज सिंह जोया, मनीष सिंह सहित सैकड़ों ग्रामीण व महिलाएं मौजूद रहे।

