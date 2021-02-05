पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण:राम मंदिर के लिए 1.11 लाख रुपए प्रदान किए, मजदूरी व वृद्धा पेंशन पाने वाले भी समर्पण निधि कोष में दे रहे आर्थिक सहयोग

नवलगढ़एक घंटा पहले
अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के लिए लोगों तथा संस्थाएं आर्थिक सहयोग कर रहे हैं। आभा मैटरनिटी एंड चाइल्ड अस्पताल के संचालक हेमंत गुप्ता ने श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के लिए 1.11 लाख की समर्पण निधि प्रदान की है। इस मौके पर अभियान प्रमुख महेश शर्मा, आरएसएस के प्रांत प्रोढ़ सह प्रमुख बृजमोहन, विश्वनाथ जोशी, सीताराम घोड़ेला, रामकुमार सिंह राठौड़, मदनपुरी गोस्वामी, पंकज बुहाना आदि मौजूद थे।

बिसाऊ: श्रीराम मंदिर समर्पण निधि कोष में वृद्धा पेंशन पाने वाले वृद्धजन व ठेले लगाकर मजदूरी करने वाले भी सहयोग कर रहे हैं। अभियान के प्रभारी पूर्व भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष अशोक चौहान ने बताया कि गांधी चौक में पानी पूरी का ठेला लगाने वाले भंवरलाल प्रजापत, वृद्ध दंपति भवानी शंकर सैनी व द्रोपदी देवी सैनी आदि ने भी सहयोग किया है। इस मौके पर पूर्व पार्षद कपिलेश शर्मा व नगर प्रभारी विलास सैनी आदि मौजूद थे।
बाघोली: श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण अभियान के तहत गुड़ा व पौंख गांव में राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ता रुड़ सिंह शेखावत, महावीर रसगनिया व अमित सोनी ने दो दिन में 92522 रुपए एकत्र कर खंड कार्यवाह रोहतास शर्मा को भेंट किए।
खेतड़ी: श्रीराम मंदिर निधि समर्पण महा अभियान के लिए खेतड़ी में सैंकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं की टोलियां दिन-रात शहर, गांव व ढ़ाणी में घर-घर दस्तक दे रही है। अभियान सह प्रमुख एडवोकेट संजय सुरोलिया ने बताया कि राजेन्द्र नवीन चेजारा, प्रमोद शास्त्री निखिल शर्मा, सोनू अग्रवाल, रविन्द्र कुमावत, घनश्याम मिश्रा, चेतन मिश्रा खेतड़ी में, सुनील रणवीर सिंह पूरणमल कोलिहान में, शेर सिंह निर्वाण राजोता में, मनोज स्वामी नानुवाली बावड़ी में, नागेंद्र शर्मा, मयंक गुप्ता, आयुष जांगिड़ बिलवा में, पाबुदान सिंह, नरेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत नंगली सलेदी सिंह में, विकास स्वामी, अंकित शर्मा बड़ाऊ में, दीपक, अक्षय रसूलपुर में, प्रहलाद सैनी, फूलचंद सैनी, राकेश सोनी बबाई में, जितेंद्र शर्मा, राजेश कौशिक, महेंद्र कुमावत सेफरागवार में, संजय गुर्जर, सुमेर सिंह काली पहाड़ी में, राजेश वर्मा, सीताराम जांगिड़ त्योंदा में, डॉ. विनायक, मुकेश वर्मा, ऋषि सैनी नानुवाली बावड़ी में इनके नेतृत्व में टोलियों ने घर-घर जाकर निधि संग्रह कर रहे हैं।

