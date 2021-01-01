पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सवा लाख रुपए दिए, शिविर में 182 युवकों ने किया रक्तदान

झुंझुनूं6 घंटे पहले
  • गो संवर्धन व मानव सेवा संस्थान ने धर्मदास भवन में लगाया रक्तदान शिविर

गो संवर्धन व मानव सेवा संस्थान की ओर से धर्मदास भवन में आयोजित शिविर में 182 लोगों ने रक्तदान किया। इस अवसर पर श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए विभिन्न लोगों ने करीब सवा लाख रुपए का सहयोग दिया। भाजपा जिला महामंत्री राजेंद्र भांबू का एक करोड़ रुपए दिए जाने पर अभिनंदन किया गया।

अध्यक्षता बिसाऊ के संत रविनाथ ने की। हिंदू जागरण मंच के संयोजक प्रवीण स्वामी, कंचन, रामशरण स्वामी, नंदलाल जगनानी, रघुवीर प्रसाद टेकरीवाल आदि ने सहयोग किया। इस दौरान उमाशंकर महमिया, आशीष तुलस्यान, सुमित हलवाई, नरेश पुरोहित, रिंकू टेकरीवाल, मूलचंद झाझड़िया थे।
खेतड़ी . श्रीराम मंदिर निधि समर्पण महा अभियान के लिए पदाधिकारियों व कार्यकर्ताओं ने अलग-अलग टोलियां बनाकर विभिन्न गांवों में संपर्क किया। एडवोकेट संजय सुरोलिया ने बताया कि 51 हजार रूपए का गुप्त समर्पण किया। किशनसिंह निर्वाण राजपुतवास व राकेश कुमार सिंह त्योंदा ने संघ चालक अशोकसिंह शेखावत को राशि भेंट की।
मुकुंदगढ़ . घोड़ीवारा बालाजी मंदिर ट्रस्ट ने 1 लाख 11 हजार की सहयोग राशि दी है। ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष उम्मेदसिंह शेखावत, सचिव मनोहरसिंह घोड़ीवारा ने विभाग कुटुंब प्रमुख राजाराम सुरोलिया, जिला धर्म जागरण प्रमुख मुरारीलाल सैनी को चेक सौंपा। राधेश्याम ख्यालिया, नरेंद्र ख्यालिया, उदयसिंह शेखावत आदि मौजूद थे।

श्रीराम मन्दिर निर्माण के लिए दिया एक लाख का चेक

बगड़ . श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर निर्माण के लिए डॉ. नत्थूसिंह शेखावत ने निधि समर्पण अभियान में 1 लाख रुपए का चेक महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी अर्जुनदास महाराज व गजेंद्र सिंह को सौंपा। इस दौरान विभाग प्रचारक सतीश, झब्बरसिंह व आशीष स्वामी थे।
मंडावा . अयोध्या मंदिर के लिए निधि समर्पण अभियान के तहत राम भक्तों ने राशि भेंट की है। जितेंद्र सुरोलिया ने बताया कि किशोर लाल कुमावत, मधुसूदन खेमाणी, ईश्वर लाल सैनी, रामा स्टोन सप्लायर्स के प्रबंधक सज्जनलाल ने सहयोग दिया।

