पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:भाजपा के सत्यवीर बने उप प्रमुख, एक ही दिन में 5 वोट घटे, कांग्रेस के 6 बढ़े, उपप्रधान बनाने में भी भाजपा पिछड़ी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झुंझुनूं. जिला परिषद में परिणाम के बाद समर्थकों के साथ जिला उपप्रमुख सत्यवीर।
  • कांग्रेस : झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़, मंडावा, चिड़ावा, अलसीसर बुहाना व खेतड़ी में उपप्रधान बनाने में फिर सफल रही
  • भाजपा : उदयपुरवाटी, सिंघाना और सूरजगढ़ में बना सकी उपप्रधान, पिलानी में निर्दलीय अंजू ने बाजी मारी

जिला प्रमुख की तरह ही भाजपा ने जिला उप प्रमुख पद पर भी अपना कब्जा कर लिया। भाजपा के सत्यवीर गुर्जर उप प्रमुख चुने गए। उन्होंने अपने निकटतम प्रतिद्वंदी कांग्रेस की ओर से उतारे गए निर्दलीय अमरसिंह को 7 वोट से हराया। गुर्जर को जहां 21 वोट मिले। वहीं अमरसिंह को 14 वोट मिले। सुबह नामांकन के समय भाजपा ने अपने निवर्तमान उप जिला प्रमुख बनवारीलाल सैनी की जगह खेतड़ी नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष सत्यवीर गुर्जर काे अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया।

जबकि कांग्रेस ने वार्ड 22 से जीते निर्दलीय अमर सिंह काे मैदान में उतारा। उपजिला प्रमुख के चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार काे भाजपा व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें में गुरुवार जैसा उत्साह नहीं था। सबसे पहले निर्दलीय अमर सिंह वाेट डालने पहुंचे। जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में बस में आने वाले भाजपा के सदस्य अलग- अलग काराें में आए। कांग्रेस के सदस्य भी अलग- अलग खेमे में काराें में बैठकर आए। इसके साथ ही चुनावों की करीब एक माह से चल रही प्रक्रिया भी पूरी हो गई।

एक ही दिन में कांग्रेसी व र्निदलीयों ने छोड़ा भाजपा का साथ
उप जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में भाजपा के वोट जिला प्रमुख की तुलना में घट गए जबकि कांग्रेस के वोट बढ़ गए। जिला परिषद में भाजपा के कुल 20 सदस्य हैं। जिला प्रमुख के चुनाव में उसे 26 वोट मिले थे, लेकिन उप प्रमुख के लिए उसे 21 वोट मिले। ऐसे में एक ही दिन में उसके 5 वोट घट गए। वहीं कांग्रेस को जिला प्रमुख के लिए 9 वोट मिले थे, लेकिन उप प्रमुख के लिए उसे 14 वोट मिले यानी उसके 6 वोट बढ़ गए।

जिला परिषद में कांग्रेस के कुल 13 सदस्य हैं। ऐसे में यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं ने जिला प्रमुख के लिए जो जोड़ तोड़ की। वह उप प्रमुख के लिए कहीं नहीं की गई। ऐसे में भाजपा प्रत्याशी को प्रधान चुनाव की तुलना में 26 की जगह 21 मत ही मिले। 5 वोट उनके हाथ से फिसल गए।
पंचायती राज : जिला परिषद में दोनों पदों पर भाजपा, खेतड़ी मंडल के अध्यक्ष हैं सत्यवीर
पंच से उपप्रमुख तक पहुंचे सत्यवीर दूधवा नांगलिया निवासी सत्यवीर गुर्जर भाजपा के खेतड़ी मंडल के नगर अध्यक्ष हैं। 1995 में उन्हाेंने पंच से शुरुआत की। 2000 में जिला परिषद सदस्य चुने गए। 2010 से 2015 तक खेतड़ी पंचायत समिति के सदस्य रहे। 2015 में दूधवा नांगलिया के सरपंच चुने गए। इस बार सत्यवीर गुर्जर ने जिला परिषद का चुनाव लड़ा और वे उपजिला प्रमुख बने। सत्यवीर गुर्जर भाजपा में किसान माेर्चा व युवा माेर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष रह चुके हैं।

भाजपा की पूजा बाबल ने उप प्रमुख बनने से इंकार किया, निवर्तमान उपप्रमुख बनवारी लाल सैनी का नाम जातीय समीकरण के कारण कटा
2015 में भाजपा के बनवारीलाल सैनी उप जिला प्रमुख बने थे। इस बार भी उन्होंने सदस्य का चुनाव जीता है। माना जा रहा था कि वे ही भाजपा से उप प्रमुख के प्रत्याशी होंगे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ। दरअसल, भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष भी सैनी समाज से हैं। जातीय समीकरण साधने के फार्मूले और कुछ अंदरुनी राजनीति के चलते बनवारीलाल सैनी का नाम पहले ही लिस्ट से बाहर हो गया।

इसके बाद दूसरा नाम पूजा बाबल का आया। दरअसल, जिला प्रमुख के लिए भाजपा में वरिष्ठ नेता राजेश बाबल की पत्नी पूजा बाबल का ही नाम चल रहा था, लेकिन एनवक्त पर पार्टी ने सांसद नरेंद्र कुमार खीचड़ की पुत्रवधू हर्षिनी कुलहरि को जिला प्रमुख को उम्मीदवार बनाया।

जिससे नाराज पूजा बाबल ने निर्दलीय नामांकन भी भरा, लेकिन प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया व संगठन मंत्री चंद्रशेखर के कहने पर पर बाबल ने अपना नामांकन वापस ले लिया। शुक्रवार सवेरे भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश दाधीच ने राजेश बाबल काे फाेन कर पूजा बाबल काे उपजिला प्रमुख बनाने के संकेत दिए, लेकिन बाबल ने इससे इंकार कर दिया और कहा कि वे उपजिला प्रमुख नहीं बनना चाहते हैं।

4 पंचायत समितियों में ही बहुमत के बावजूद कांग्रेस ने 7 में बनाए उपप्रधान
पंचायत चुनाव में जिले की 11 पंचायत समितियों में से चार में बहुमत हासिल करने वाली कांग्रेस ने प्रधान की तरह 7 में उपप्रधान बनाने में सफलता हासिल की। भाजपा को तीन में स्पष्ट बहुमत मिला था, इसके बावजूद वह एक जगह पिलानी में उपप्रधान नहीं बना सकी। हालांकि उसकी भरपाई सिंघाना में उप प्रधान बनाकर कर ली। पिलानी में निर्दलीय अंजू ने भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों के प्रत्याशियों को मात दी।

यहां से दो अन्य निर्दलीय भी मैदान में थे। भाजपा के सात सदस्य जीतकर आए थे, लेकिन दो ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की। ऐसे में भाजपा की रचना को 5 मत ही मिले। प्रधान चुनाव में 6 वोट लेने वाली कांग्रेस ने उप प्रधान चुनाव में नौ वोट लिए। उधर, खेतड़ी में एक दिन पहले भाजपा से बागी होकर प्रधान बनी मनीषा गुर्जर के खेमे ने उपप्रधान चुनाव में कांग्रेस को वोट देकर बदला चुका दिया। यहां भाजपा के 5 सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें