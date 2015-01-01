पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिड़ावा में खेल प्रतियोगिता:श्यामपुरा में शहीद स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता चिंचड़ौली ने जीती, ढिगाल में झुंझुनूं रही विजेता

झुंझनुंएक घंटा पहले
क्षेत्र के श्यामपुरा गांव में हुई शहीद कमलेश सरावग स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में चिंचड़ौली की टीम विजयी रही। प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल मैच में पहले खेलते हुए विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने 70 रन बनाए। जिसके जवाब में मेजबान टीम 44 रन ही बना सकी। मैंन दी मैच का पुरस्कार नीरज शर्मा ओजटू को मिला।

नवयुवक मंडल द्वारा आयोजित प्रतियोगिता का समापन शुक्रवार शाम शहीद कमलेश की मां मणी देवी के सानिध्य, भाजयुमो जिला उपाध्यक्ष आशीष डांगी व प्रवन चौधरी के आतिथ्य में हुआ। जिसमे विजेता टीम को पुरस्कार स्वरूप 11 हजार व उप विजेता को 51 सौ रुपए और ट्रॉफी दी गई। इस अवसर पर निवास जांगिड़, मुकेश सरावग, अमित सरावग, रघुवीर सिंह, संतकुमार, रवि, मुकेश कुमार, प्रतीक, गगन महला, राजू बसवाला सहित अन्य लोग मौजूद थे।

ग्रामीण क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में झुंझुनूं टीम रही विजेता

ढिगाल में चल रही एकल ग्रामीण क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का समापन हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि युवा नेता अतुल खीचड़ थे। अध्यक्षता ढिगाल सरपंच महेश बिसू ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि राकेश जाखड़, जनक, सुरेश मील, राम निवास डूडी, मनोहर लाल जी सोनी, घीसाराम, अभिषेक शर्मा, गुलज़ारी लाल सोनी, धर्मचंद बिशु, श्रीराम डूडी तथा पिंटू धाभाई थे। फाइनल मुकाबला ढिगाल व झुंझुनूं के मध्य खेला गया जिसमें ढिगाल की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 110 रन बनाए। झुंझुनूं की टीम ने 6 विकेट शेष रहते लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। प्रतियोगिता में 64 टीमों ने भाग लिया। विजेता टीम को 11 हजार का नकद पुरस्कार व ट्रॉफी प्रदान की गई तथा उपविजेता टीम को 7100 नकद व ट्रॉफी दी गई।

