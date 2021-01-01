पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:समग्र शिक्षा की अधिकारी शर्मा ने किया निरीक्षण, छात्राओं से पूछी उनकी परेशानियां, दिए निर्देश

झुंझुनूं12 घंटे पहले
  • नवलगढ़ के कस्तूरबा बालिका विद्यालय के विस्तार के लिए देखी भूमि

राजस्थान स्कूल शिक्षा परिषद जयपुर की अतिरिक्त राज्य परियाेजना निदेशक डाॅ. रश्मि शर्मा ने विभिन्न विद्यालयाें और परियाेजनाओं का निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने स्कूली छात्राओं से बात कर उनकी परेशानियाें काे जानने का प्रयास किया। समग्र शिक्षा के एपीसी राजेन्द्र कपूरिया और कार्यक्रम अधिकारी श्रवण कुमार ने बताया कि अतिरिक्त परियाेजना निदेशक डाॅ. रश्मि शर्मा सबसे पहले नवलगढ़ पहुंची और कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया।

इसके बाद नवलगढ़ के बस डिपाे पर विद्यालय की प्रस्तावित भूमि का निरीक्षण किया। इसके बाद वे घाेड़ीवारा खुर्द के राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय पहुंची। वहां संस्था प्रधान राजेश बूरी ने उनकाे विद्यालय की जानकारी दी। डाॅ. शर्मा ने यहां संचालित कक्षाओं में जाकर विद्यार्थियाें से जानकारी ली। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने छात्राओं से विभिन्न परेशानियाें के बारे में व्यक्तिगत बात की। डाॅ. शर्मा ने विद्यार्थियाें काे राज कॅरिअर पाेर्टल के बारे में जानकारी दी और इसका फायदा उठाने काे कहा।

इसके बाद उन्हाेंने विद्यालय में संचालित अपना विद्यालय अपनी काेचिंंग याेजना की जानकारी ली। इसके बाद वे मांडासी की राजकीय बालिका विद्यालय पहुंची। यहां उन्हाेंने छात्राओं से शिक्षण कार्य समेत अन्य जानकारियां ली। यहां उन्हाेंने काेविड गाइड लाइन काे लेकर जानकारी ली। संस्था प्रधान बबीता राहड़ ने उनकाे विभिन्न गतिविधियाें के बारे में बताया। दाेनाें विद्यालय में छात्राओं से बात करते हुए डाॅ. शर्मा ने कहा कि छात्राओं काे शिक्षा काे आगे बढ़ने का जरिया समझना चाहिए। इसके लिए वे कड़ी मेहनत करें और खुद काे स्थापित करें।

उन्हाेंने सरकारी विद्यालयाें के विकास के लिए भामाशाहाें की मदद लेने, निर्माण कार्य की गुणवत्ता की जांच करने समेत कई निर्देश भी दिए। इसके बाद समग्र शिक्षा से जुड़े अधिकारियाें के साथ जिले में चल रही विभिन्न परियाेजनाओं की भी जानकारी ली। निरीक्षण के दाैरान उनके साथ एपीसी राजेन्द्र कपूरिया, कार्यक्रम अधिकारी श्रवण कुमार, नवलगढ़ एसीबीईओ जयसिंह, महेन्द्र सैनी आदि माैजूद रहे।

