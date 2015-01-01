पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:पानी मिलने पर दूध सहित 30 किलो कलाकंद और 80 किलो सोहन पापड़ी नष्ट कराई

झुंझुनूं28 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनूं। शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई करती चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थय विभाग की टीम। पानी मिला होने पर दूध नष्ट किया गया।
  • झुंझुनूं में मिठाइयों सहित छह सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे

(मोहम्म्द मुस्लिम)। राज्य सरकार का शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान झुंझुनूं जिले में चल रहा है। जिले में बुधवार को दूध से बनी मिठाइयों सहित 6 सैम्पल जांच के लिए भेजे गए। सीएमएचओ डॉ छोटेलाल गुर्जर ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय पर दूध बेचने वालों की जांच की गई जिसमें कालेरा का बास निवासी हरफूल, बुडाना के रामप्रसाद, कायस्तपुरा के किशन लाल और बाजला के महेन्द्र का दूध सही पाया गया।

जलिमपुरा के राजबीर के दूध में पानी मिलने नष्ट कराया गया। सखी महिला दुग्ध उत्पादक कंपनी की गाड़ी को रोककर जांच की तो उसमें दूध नहीं मिला। कायस्तपुरा के भवानी शंकर के दूध में पानी मिला जिसके बाद उसका सेम्पल लिया गया।

झुंझुनूं। शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थय विभाग की टीम दूध की जांच करती हुई।
पिलानी में 30 किलो कलाकंद और 80 किलो सोहन पापड़ी नष्ट कराई
डॉ गुर्जर ने बताया कि इसके बाद टीम ने पिलानी पहुंच कर कान्हा स्वीट्स होम पर कार्रवाई की और कलाकंद व सोहन पापड़ी के सैंपल लिए। यहां 30 किलो कलाकंद और 80 किलो सोहन पापड़ी नष्ट कराई गई। इसके बाद टीम चिड़ावा के गोगाजी की ढाणी पहुंचकर ख्याली राम मिष्ठान भंडार पर पहुंची और मावे का सैंपल लिया।

टीम ने शिकायत पर चिड़ावा के ही संदीप मिष्ठान भंडार पर जांच की ओर मावे का सैंपल लिया। इसके बाद सैनी मिष्ठान भंडार झुंझुनूं से मावे का सैंपल लिया। इसके पहले सीएमएचओ ने खुद टीम के साथ रहकर दूधवालों के दूध की जांच की। इसी दौरान शिव मिष्ठान भंडार गांधी चौक के गणेश मंदिर के पास बने कारखाने पर पहुंचे जहां खराब चाशनी नष्ट कराई गई।

