पचेरी की घटना:साथ बैठकर शराब पी रहे थे, परिवार पर छींटाकशी की तो गला घाेटकर हत्या की

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
आरोपी
  • मेघपुर के गादली जोहड़ के पास गुरुवार को मिला था युवक का शव

मेघपुर के गादली जोहड़ के पास मिले शव के मामले में पुलिस ने वारदात का खुलासा करते हुए हत्या के आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने 24 घंटे में वारदात का खुलासा कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह वारदात परिवार पर छींटाकशी करने पर गला घाेटकर की गई थी।

थानाधिकारी गोपालसिंह थालौर ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार आराेपी रायपुर अहिरान निवासी अक्षय(21) पुत्र जयसिंह उर्फ पप्पू अहिर है। दरअसल गुरुवार को मेघपुर के गादली जोहड़ में रायपुर अहीरान निवासी राजेश मेघवाल का शव मिला था। उसके मुंह में मिट्टी ठूंसकर भरी हुई थी। सूचना पर थानाधिकारी गाेपालसिंह पहुंचे।

डाॅग स्कवाॅयड व एमओबी पहुंची। पुलिस की पूछताछ में सामने आया कि राजेश मेघवाल व अक्षय ने ठेके पर शराब खरीदी थी। शराब के साै रुपए अक्षय ने ही दिए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने अक्षय काे राउंडअप किया। पूछताछ में आराेपी ने पुलिस की एक टीम तैयार कर मामले की जांच शुरु की तो पता चला कि नौ दिसंबर को राजेश को अक्षय के साथ रायपुर अहीरान के शराब ठेके पर देखा गया।

दोनों बाइक पर बैठकर गादली जोहड़ की तरफ गए। गादली जोहड़ के पास शराब पीने लग गए। शराब पीते समय नशे में राजेश ने अक्षय के घरवालों पर छींटाकशी की। दोनों में झगड़ा हो गया और राजेश की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। उसने बाद मुंह को मिट्टी से भर दी। इसके बाद वह जाकर तिबारे में सो गया। पुलिस टीम में खेतड़ी डीएसपी विजयसिंह, पचेरी थानाधिकारी गोपालसिंह, एएसआई रामसिंह, कांस्टेबल अमित, सत्यराज, मोतीलाल, अनिल, बलकेश शामिल रहे।

