झुंझुनूं:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए तीन दिन चलेगी परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन, चिड़ावा, झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़ और सीकर में स्टाॅपेज रहेगा

झुंझुनूं36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टिकट पहले ही ऑनलाइन बुक करानी हाेगी।
  • श्रीगंगानगर से यह ट्रेन तीन दिन यानी 5, 6 व 7 नवंबर की रात काे चलेगी

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा काे देखते हुए रेलवे की ओर से परीक्षा स्पेशल ट्रेन का तीन दिन संचालन किया जाएगा। रेलवे सीपीआरओ सुनील बेनीवाल ने बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर से जयपुर के बीच चलाई जा रही स्पेशल ट्रेन सादुलपुर, लुहारू, सूरजगढ़, चिड़ावा, झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़, सीकर हाेकर जयपुर जाएगी। यह ट्रेन पांच नवंबर की रात पाैने ग्यारह बजे श्रीगंगानगर से रवाना हाेकर सुबह 3 बज कर 23 मिनट पर झुंझुनूं आएगी।

यह ट्रेन सुबह 6 बज कर 40 मिनट पर जयपुर पहुंचेगी। इस ट्रेन का चिड़ावा, झुंझुनूं, नवलगढ़, सीकर में स्टाॅपेज रहेगा। श्रीगंगानगर से यह ट्रेन तीन दिन यानी 5, 6 व 7 नवंबर की रात काे चलेगी। वापसी में यह ट्रेन जयपुर से शाम 7 बज कर 55 मिनट पर रवाना हाेगी। यह ट्रेन रात 10 बजकर 33 मिनट पर झुंझुनूं आएगी। यह ट्रेन रिजर्व रहेगी। इसमें चेयरकार की व्यवस्था रहेगी। यानी जनरल से 15 रुपए एक्सट्रा किराया रहेगा। इसमें टिकट पहले ही ऑनलाइन बुक करानी हाेगी। इसमें सिर्फ बैठने की व्यवस्था रहेगी।

