हमारा खेल विश्वविद्यालय:खेल विश्वविद्यालय; कलेक्टर ने लिखी चिट्ठी, कहा-जमीन आवंटन कर चुके, 33 माह बाद भी हस्तांतरण की अनुमति नहीं

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
झुंझुनूं. दोरासर स्थित वह जमीन जो खेल विश्वविद्यालय के आवंटित की गई है।
  • वर्ष 2011-12 में हुई थी घोषणा, लेकिन आज तक सरकारी फाइलों से आगे नहीं बढ़ सकी प्रक्रिया

प्रदेश के पहले खेल विश्वविद्यालय काे खाेलने काे लेकर एक बार फिर चर्चाओं काे दाैर शुरू हाे गया है। जिला कलेक्टर युवा मामले व खेल विभाग काे पत्र भेजकर चारदीवारी और अन्य निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ कराने की मांग की है। कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने भेजे गए पत्र में बताया है कि खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए जमीन आवंटन की कार्रवाई 2013 में पूरी हाे चुकी है।

लेकिन यूनिवर्सिटी के लिए काेई बजट अब तक जारी नहीं किया गया है। जबकि संशाेधित बजट घाेषणा 2019-20 में राज्य सरकार ने इसके लिए पुन: प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का निर्णय किया है। इसे बिंदु संख्या 263 पर शामिल किया गया है। जबकि अभी तक राजस्थान खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए काेई गतिविधि प्रारंभ नहीं हाे सकी है।

बजट घाेषणा का देखते हुए खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए आवंटित भूमि की चारदीवारी, जमीन का समतलीकरण का कार्य भी नहीं हाे पाया है। कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए बजट आवंटित कर चारदीवारी और समतलीकरण के काम कराने तथा भवन निर्माण के लिए बजट जारी करने की मांग की। जिससे राज्य सरकार की वर्ष 2013-14 के लिए 16सितंबर 2013 को जारी अधिसूचना की क्रियान्वयन किया जा सके।

33 महीने बाद भूमि हस्तांरण की मंजूरी तक नहीं दे सके : युवा मामले एवं खेल विभाग ने 19 फरवरी 2018 काे जिला कलेक्टर काे पत्र भेजकर राजस्थान क्रीडा विश्वविद्यालय की जगह राज्य क्रीडा संस्थान के नाम आवंटित जमीन का स्थानातंरण करने के लिए पत्र भेजा था। इसकाे लेकर जिला कलेक्टर ने पत्र भेजकर जमीन हस्तांरित करने के लिए मंजूरी मांगी थी। जाे 33 महीने बाद भी अभी तक नहीं मिल पाई है।
खेल विवि के लिए अब तक केवल जमीन का आवंटन

वित्तीय वर्ष 2011-12 की बजट घोषणा में जिले में स्पाेटर्स और फिजीकल एज्युकेशन विश्वविद्यालय निजी सहभागिता से संचालन व स्थापित करने की घाेषणा हुई थी। इसके बाद 13 दिसंबर 2012 को मुख्यमंत्री ने राजस्थान क्रीडा विश्वविद्यालय को पूरी तरह से सरकारी रूप में बनाने की घाेषणा कर दी।

जिसके बाद राजस्व विभाग के शासन उप सचिव जयपुर ने पत्रांक 4.6(234)राज-3/13 के जरिए 25 जुलाई 2013 काे खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए जमीन आवंटन करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने 21 अगस्त 2013 काे राजस्थान खेल विश्वविद्यालय के लिए दोरासर में 125 एकड यानि 50.58 हैक्टर जमीन का निःशुल्क आवंटन कर दिया था।

बैठक में सामने आया मामला, ताे लिखी चिट्ठी : बजट घोषणा वर्ष 2019-20 एवं 2020-21 के क्रियान्वयन की समीक्षा के लिए जिला कलेक्टर यूडी खान ने 29 जुलाई काे बैठक बुलाई थी। इसमें खेल विश्वविद्यालय काे लेकर बजट घाेषणा सामने आई थी। इसे देखते हुए जिला कलेक्टर ने जिला खेल अधिकारी से पूरे मामले की जानकारी मांगी। ताे उन्हाेने विभाग काे इसके लिए कई बार पत्र भेजने और जमीन आवंटन के अलावा काेई गतिविधि अब तक नहीं हाेने की जानकारी दी। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने खेल विभाग काे पत्र भेजा है।

