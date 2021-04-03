पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद मेघराज सिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावरण, वीरांगना का सम्मान

खेतड़ी13 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बोले-देश के लिए प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले योद्धाओं की शहादत से लेनी चाहिए प्रेरणा

ग्राम पंचायत डाडा फतेहपुरा में कीर्ति चक्र विजेता शहीद नायक मेघराजसिंह निर्वाण के 40वें शहादत दिवस पर उनके पैतृक गांव में प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया गया। समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया थे। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के लिए अपने प्राणों का बलिदान देने वाले योद्धाओं के जीवन से युवाओं को प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए। शहीद किसी जाति व समाज विशेष के लिए नहीं होते हैं, ये तो देश के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत हैं। समारोह की अध्यक्षता सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व चेयरमैन प्रेम सिंह बाजौर ने की।

चौमू विधायक रामलाल शर्मा, अभिमन्यु सिंह राजवी, जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरी, सूरजगढ़ विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, सीकर जिला प्रमुख गायत्री बाजौर, झुंझुनूं उप जिला प्रमुख सत्यवीर गुर्जर विशिष्ट अतिथि थे। इस मौके पर भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि देश पर जब-जब भी विदेशी आक्रमण हुआ तो झुंझुनूं जिले के वीर जवानों ने उनका डटकर मुकाबला किया और दुश्मनों को भागने पर मजबूर कर दिया। बाजौर ने कहा कि सरहद पर देश की रक्षा करने वाले जवानों ने झुंझुनूं का नाम सुनहरे अक्षरों में लिख रखा है।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान हरियाणवी लोक गायक वीरपाल खरकिया एंड पार्टी की ओर से देश भक्ति से ओत-प्रोत भजनों व रागनियों की प्रस्तुतियां दी गई। कार्यक्रम में अतिथियों ने शहीद वीरांगना विमला देवी का शाॅल ओढ़ाकर सम्मान किया। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया, विकास भालोठिया, इंजीनियर धर्मपाल गुर्जर, जिला पार्षद उम्मेदसिंह निर्वाण, जिला महामंत्री सुरेंद्र सिंह, राकेश पाटन, हरिओम सिंह उसरिया, मोहनसिंह निर्वाण, आनंद सैन, हिम्मतसिंह, करणी सेना जिला संयोजक सुरेंद्र सिंह फौजी, अजीत सिंह निर्वाण, रोहताश गुर्जर, राहुल सिंह निर्वाण सहित अनेक ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। कार्यक्रम के संयोजक महावीरसिंह निर्वाण, करतारसिंह निर्वाण व उगमसिंह ने आभार व्यक्त किया।

इंफाल में शहीद हुए थे मेघराज सिंह, 1982 में मिला कीर्ति चक्र
मेघराज सिंह 17 राजपूताना राइफल में थे। 27 जनवरी 1982 को इंफाल में शाम करीब पौने 5 बजे इनकी टुकड़ी को दो आतंकवादी सामने वाली गली में भागते हुए दिखाई दिए। नायक मेघराज सिंह ने उनका पीछा किया तो एक आतंकवादी ने बहुत नजदीक से उन पर गोली चला दी, लेकिन मेघराज सिंह ने साहस दिखाते हुए उस आतंकवादी को दबोच लिया।

वह पीएलए का बहुत बड़ा सरगना था। जिसे पकड़ने के लिए भारत सरकार ने इनाम भी घोषित कर रखा था। इसके कुछ दिन बाद ही 4 फरवरी 1982 को इंफाल में नायक मेघराज सिंह व उनकी गस्ती टुकड़ी पर आतंकवादियों ने हमला कर दिया था। इस दौरान मुठभेड़ में वे शहीद हो गए। 15 अगस्त 1982 को तत्कालीन राष्ट्रपति ज्ञानी जैल सिंह व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ने शहीद वीरांगना विमला देवी को कीर्ति चक्र देकर सम्मानित किया।

