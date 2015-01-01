पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस आज:प्रदेश के शहीदों की झुंझुनूं में बन रही प्रतिमाएं, उनके गांवों में लगेंगी

झुंझुनूं22 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनूं. शहीदों की यह प्रतिमाएं खुडानिया गांव में मूर्तिकार वीरेंद्र सिंह शेखावत तैयार कर रहे हैं। एक साथ रखी इन प्रतिमाओं को देखकर लगता है कि जैसे शहीदों की काेई बटालियन हो।
  • 1971 के भारत पाक युद्ध में सबसे अधिक शहादत दी थी शेखावाटी के वीरों ने

1971 के युद्ध की एतिहासिक जीत के उपलक्ष में आज विजय दिवस मनाया जाएगा। शेखावाटी के लिए यह दिवस गौरवपूर्ण है, क्योंकि इस युद्ध में सबसे अधिक शहीद होने वाले 168 जवान शेखावाटी के सपूत थे। जिनके अदम्य साहस के बूते दुश्मन को घुटने टेकने पड़े और आज भी यह जीत विश्व की सबसे बड़ी जीत के रुप में दर्ज है, क्योंकि इसमें पाकिस्तान के 93 हजार सैनिकों को आत्मसमर्पण करना पड़ा था। इस युद्ध के किस्से आज भी यहां कहे व सुनाए जाते हैं। यह तो एक युद्ध की कहानी है, लेकिन देश के हर संकट में यहां के जवानों ने अपने प्राणों की आहुति दी है।

अब तक अकेले झुंझुनूं जिले से 468 जवानों ने अपनी शहादत दी है और प्रदेश में यह आंकड़ा 1100 से अधिक है। इन सब शहीदों की याद में जिले के खुडानिया गांव में मूर्तिकार वीरेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने शहीदों की प्रतिमाएं तैयार की हैं। जो उनके पैतृक गांवों में निशुल्क लगाई जाएंगी। वे करीब चार सौ प्रतिमाएं बना चुके हैं। यह काम सैनिक कल्याण सलाहकार समिति के पूर्व चेयरमैन प्रेम सिंह बाजौर की पहल पर किया जा रहा है। इस बटालियन को देखकर ही यों लगता है जैसे शहादत के बाद भी इस माटी का लाल देश पर मर मिटने को तत्पर हो।

गौरव : 1971 में सबसे बड़ा बलिदान हमारे 168 जवानाें ने दी थी शहादत

1971 का भारत-पाक युद्ध 13 दिन चला। इस युद्ध में देश के 3900 जवानाें ने शहादत दी। इसमें शेखावाटी के 168 जवान थे। इसमें झुंझुनूं के 108, सीकर के 46 तथा चूरू के 12 जवान शहीद हुए। गुगन की ढाणी तन कंकड़ेऊ निवासी कैप्टन अमरचंद खेदड़ ने बताया कि हम 6 जाट रेजीमेंट में थे। हमारी यूनिट लाल माहिल पर थी। उस दौरान दुश्मन के हमले में हमारे 16 जवान शहीद हाे गए थे। इसमें सीकर, बाड़मेर व हरियाणा के जवान भी थे।

यह ऐतिहासिक पल झुंझुनूं के शौर्य उद्यान में साकार

पाकिस्तानी सेना और सैन्य अधिकारियों के समर्पण की तस्वीर आपने देखी होगी। उसी तस्वीर को प्रतिमा के रुप में आप झुंझुनूं के दोरासर में स्थित शौर्य उद्यान में देख सकते हैं। जिसमें भारतीय सेना अधिकारी जनरल जगजीत सिंह अरोड़ा और अन्य भारतीय सेनाधिकारी नजर आ रहे हैं। पाकिस्तानी सैन्य अधिकारी नियाजी इसमें आत्मसमर्पण के दस्तावेजों पर साइन कर रहे हैं।

ऐसी कहानियां- एक ही परिवार के दाे भाइयाें ने दी थी कुर्बानी

शहादत देने वालो में जाबासर के दाे भाई भी शामिल थे। सेवानिवृत्त सैनिक करीम खान के दाे बेटे ग्रेनेडियर उम्मेद अली खान व राजराइफल्स के जवान हाकम अली माेर्चे पर थे। उम्मेद अली खान राजाेरी में दुश्मन से लड़ते हुए शहीद हुए। उनके भाई हाकम अली शक्करगढ़ क्षेत्र में जख्मी हाे गए थे। बाद में वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए।

आज मनाएंगे विजय दिवस : विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में पूर्व सैनिकाें की ओर से बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे शहीद स्मारक पर विजय दिवस मनाया जाएगा। इस कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर यूडी खान, पूर्व सैनिक व सैनिक परिवाराें के अलावा गणमान्य लोग शामिल हाेकर जवानाें की शहादत काे नमन करेंगे।

