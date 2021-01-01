पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रक मालिक व ड्राइवर से लूट का मामला:झूठी निकली लूट की कहानी; भिवानी में परिचित को ही दिए थे

सूरजगढ़/ झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
हरियाणा में रुपए देकर आए ट्रक मालिक व ड्राइवर ने ग्वार मालिक काे रुपए देने से बचने के लिए जिले में आकर लूट की मनगढंत कहानी रच डाली और पुलिस काे गुमराह करने के लिए 9 लाख 60 हजार रुपए की लूट का झूठा मामला दर्ज करा दिया। झुंझुनूं पुलिस ने मामले का दाे दिन में ही इस झूठ की कहानी का पर्दाफाश कर दिया है।

एसपी मनीष त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि गुढ़ा थाना क्षेत्र के सिंगनाैर निवासी ट्रक मालिक मूलचंद जाट की ओर से रविवार को स्यालू के निकट कैंपर सवार बदमाशों की ओर से रुपए लूट कर ले जाने का मामला दर्ज करवाया था। इस पर पुलिस ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए जांच पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि सूरजगढ़ क्षेत्र में इनके साथ कोई वारदात नहीं हुई और ना ही उस दौरान इनके पास इतनी बड़ी कोई रकम थी।

यूं हुआ खुलासा

डीएसपी सुरेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस टीम ने चिड़ावा से पिलाेद तक 15 किमी एरिया में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले। इनमें बताए गए समय के दाैरान काेई कैंपर नजर नहीं आई। ग्वार के ट्रक में भरने व बेचने के बारे में गलत जानकारी देने पर पुलिस काे शक हुआ। इस पर पुलिस ने ट्रक मालिक मूलचंद व ड्राइवर संजय से अलग- अलग पूछताछ की तो विराेधाभासी बयान आए। तब कड़ाई की ताे मूलचंद ने राज उगल दिया। टीम में एसएचओ अरूणसिंह, प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस जिज्ञासा व गरिमा ने किया।
^ट्रक मालिक व ड्राइवर की ओर से 9.60 लाख रुपए की लूट का मामला झूठा निकला है। जिले में इस तरह की लूट की काेई वारदात नहीं हुई है। झूठा मामला दर्ज करने व गवाही देने का मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- मनीष त्रिपाठी, एसपी

लाेहारू में डीजल भरवाने के बाद रची लूट की कहानी
सूत्राें की माने ताे ड्राइवर ने भिवानी में अपने परिचित काे यह रकम दी और यहां आकर सूरजगढ़ क्षेत्र में लूट की कहानी बताकर गुमराह कर दिया। पुलिस पड़ताल में सामने आया कि हिसार से रवाना होने के बाद भिवानी में इन्होंने ट्रक का काम करवाया और फिर लोहारू में पेट्रोल पंप पर सात हजार रुपए का डीजल लिया। लेकिन उनकी जेब में पांच हजार रुपए ही थे। ट्रक मालिक मूलचंद ने पंप वाले को शेष राशि एटीमएम से दी। यह सारा माजरा वहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गया।

