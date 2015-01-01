पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान समारोह:सूरजगढ़ प्रधान बलवानसिंह ने पद संभाला सांसद, विधायक व प्रमुख ने किया सम्मान

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदयपुरवाटी की प्रधान माया देवी व पूर्व विधायक का नाटास ढहर में ग्रामीणों ने किया अभिनंदन

पंचायत समिति में नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान बलवानसिंह ने बुधवार को पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया। सांसद नंरेंद्र खीचड़, विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया सहित पार्टी के अन्य नेता व जनप्रतिनिधियों की उपस्थिति में हुए पदभार ग्रहण समारोह में प्रधान बलवानसिंह ने कहा कि बिना भेदभाव के कार्य किए जाएंगे।

समारोह को सांसद नरेंद्र खीचड़, विधायक सुभाष पूनिया, जिला प्रमुख हर्षिनी कुलहरी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पवन मावंडिया ने भी संबोधित करते हुए नवनिर्वाचित जनप्रतिनिधियों को पार्टी की रिति-नितियों पर चलते हुए विकास कार्य करवाने व आमजन की समस्याओं का समाधान करने को कहा तथा नवनिर्वाचित प्रधान का गुलदस्ता भेंट कर स्वागत किया।

समारोह में नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान मुकेशसिंह, जिप सदस्य रणवीर नाड़ा, अनिता पूनिया, पंस सदस्य सोमवीर लांबा, सूमन, कविता, ममता, सुशीला, पूर्व जिप सदस्य रामवतार धौलिया, बुहाना की पूर्व प्रधान नीता यादव, अशोक काजला, एडवोकेट सुरेंद्र पूनिया, भाजपा एससी मोर्चा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष पवन मेघवाल, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष रतनसिंह तंवर, भाजपा युवा मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष सतीश गजराज, भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष संजय गोयल, ग्रामीण मंडल अध्यक्ष सुरेश शर्मा, मीडिया प्रभारी सोनू भारद्वाज, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष नरेश वर्मा, पार्वतीदेवी, सुरेंद्र भाटिया, सुनील पालीवाल, संदीप शर्मा, राजेंद्र सौंकरिया मौजूद थे।

प्रधान माया देवी का सम्मान, शाॅल ओढ़ाया

बड़ागांव. नाटास ढहर में बुधवार को नव निर्वाचित प्रधान माया देवी का नागरिक अभिनंदन किया गया। समारोह की अध्यक्षता पूर्व विधायक शुभकरण चौधरी ने की। विशिष्ट अतिथि जिला परिषद सदस्य अजय कुमार भालोठिया, समाजसेवी रामनिवास खटाणा, मंगल चंद चावड़ा, पूर्व सरपंच राजेंद्र सैनी, पूर्व सरपंच शिव कुमार व श्रवण मीणा आदि थे।

प्रधान माया देवी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र की जनता ने जो भरोसा जताया है उस पर खरी उतरूंगी। पूर्व विधायक शुभकरण चौधरी ने कहा कि पंचायती राज चुनाव में क्षेत्र की जनता ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर विश्वास जताया। मंच संचालन युवा नेता नरेश खटाणा ने किया। इस मौके पर सुबेदार सोहन लाल झाझड़िया, कैप्टन मोहर सिंह फोगाट, सुभाष महला, विकास मीणा, उप सरपंच अनिता देवी, श्याम सुंदर शर्मा, बंशीलाल, चंदगीराम, रामसिंह, सीताराम, बजरंग लाल व केशु शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें