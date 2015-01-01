पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन:संसाधन पूरे हाेने के बाद भी पाेर्टल पर अपलाेड करने में लापरवाही से 15वें स्थान पर पहुंचा जिला

  • शिक्षा विभाग ने नवंबर महीने के लिए जारी की रैंकिंग

राजस्थान काउंसिल ऑफ स्कूल एजुकेशन ने नवंबर महीने काे लेकर प्रदेश के स्कूलाें की जिलावार रैंकिंग जारी की है। इसमें जिले का प्रदर्शन काफी निराशाजनक रहा है। जिला पूरे प्रदेश में 15वें स्थान पर रहा है। जिले की शिक्षा रैंकिंग में लगातार पिछड़ने के पीछे संस्था प्रधानाें की लापरवाही बड़ा कारण बनकर सामने आई है। स्कूलाें में संसाधन हाेने के बाद भी स्कूलाें के संस्था प्रधान उसकी रिपाेर्ट अपलाेड करने में लापरवाही बरती है।

जिसके चलते जिले के अंक कम रह गए। शिक्षा दर्पण में नामांकन, उजियारी पंचायत, अनुपयोगी सामान की नीलामी, शाैचालय की उपलब्धता, इंटरनेट सुविधा, एसडीएमसी, एसएमसी पंजीकरण, 80जी में आया दान, ज्ञान संकल्प पाेर्टल, संसाधन की जानकारी अपलाेड़ नहीं कर पाए। इससे रैंकिंग पिछड़ गई। जिले में आठ ब्लाॅक में बुहाना, चिड़ावा और अलसीसर के विद्यालय एक्टिव माेड़ में है।

लेकिन खेतड़ी, उदयपुरवाटी और झुंझुनूं ब्लाॅक के चलते जिले की रैंकिंग नीचे जा रही है। इसकाे लेकर शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियाें ने कई बार सीबीईअाे लेवल पर संस्था प्रधानाें की बैठक लेकर इसकाे अपडेट करने के निर्देश दे चुके है। लेकिन इसका असर फिलहाल नहीं लग रहा है।

^शिक्षा दर्पण पर स्कूलाें में संसाधन और नामांकन काे लेकर कई बार संस्था प्रधानाें काे कह चुके है। एक बार फिर से निर्देशित कर रहे है। जल्द ही जिले की रैंकिंग में सुधार लाने का काम करेगे।
-राजेन्द्र सिंह कपूरिया, प्रभारी समसा झुंझुनूं
चूरू जिला अव्वल रहा ताे प्रतापगढ़ सबसे नीचे आया
प्रदेश स्तर पर जारी रैंकिंग में चूरू जिले ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया। जयपुर दूसरे, हनुमानगढ़ तीसरे, दौसा चाैथे, चिताैड़गढ़ पांचवें, झालावाड़ छठें, सीकर सातवें, बूंदी आठवें, पाली नाैवें, श्रीगंगानगर 10वें, डूंगरपुर 11वें, बांरा 12वें, बीकानेर 13वें, अलवर 14वें और टाेंक 16वें पर नंबर पर रहा। वही 17वें पर नागौर, 18वें पर भीलवाड़ा, 19वें पर बांसवाड़ा, 20वें पर सवाई माधोपुर, 21वें पर जोधपुर, 22वें पर अजमेर, 23वें पर भरतपुर, 24वें पर उदयपुर, 25वें पर सिरोही, 26वें पर धौलपुर, 27वें पर करौली, 28वें पर राजसमंद, 29वें पर बाड़मेर, 30वें पर जालौर, 31वें पर कोटा, 32वें पर जैसलमेर व 33वें पर प्रतापगढ़ जिला रहा।

अगस्त में 13वें स्थान पर थे, अब 15वें पर फिसले
जिला काे शिक्षा रैंकिंग में अगस्त से लगातार गिरावट देखने काे मिल रही है। अगस्त महीने में जिला पूरे प्रदेश में 13वें नंबर पर था। लेकिन उसने बाद सितंबर में 18वें स्थान पर फिसल गया। इसके बाद अक्टूबर में 18वें से 13वें नंबर पर आ गया। लेकिन नवंबर की रैंकिंग में फिर 15वें स्थान पर लुढ़क गया।

