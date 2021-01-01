पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्या विहार पालिका:पालिकाध्यक्ष नहीं बुला रहे थे बैठक, 20 में से 16 पार्षदाें ने उपाध्यक्ष की अध्यक्षता में विशेष बैठक की

पिलानी/झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
पिलानी. विद्या विहार नगरपालिका की बैठक में चर्चा करते पार्षद व ईओ।
पिलानी. विद्या विहार नगरपालिका की बैठक में चर्चा करते पार्षद व ईओ।
  • एक तिहाई सदस्यों की मांग पर ईओ ने 8 दिन पहले दिया था नोटिस

नगर पालिका विद्याविहार में पालिकाध्यक्ष व पार्षदाें के बीच चल रही खींचतान साेमवार काे खुलकर सामने आ गई है। पार्षदाें की मांग पर पालिकाध्यक्ष की ओर से साधारण सभा की बैठक नहीं बुलाने पर सदस्याें ने विशेष बैठक बुलाकर सर्वसम्मति से प्रस्ताव पारित किए तथा बैठक में 20 में से 16 सदस्याें ने भाग लिया। दरअसल नगर पालिका मंडल की काफी दिनाें से बैठक नहीं हाेने से विकास कार्याें काे लेकर पालिकाध्यक्ष व पार्षदाें के बीच अनबन चल रही थी।

पार्षद बैठक बुलाने की मांग कर रहे थे। लेकिन पालिकाध्यक्ष डाॅ. आरपी. पारीक बैठक नहीं बुला रहे थे। इसके चलते पार्षदाें ने 10 जनवरी काे नगर पालिका ईओ अभिलाषा काे ज्ञापन देकर पालिका की बैठक बुलाने का आग्रह किया था। ईओ ने पालिकाध्यक्ष काे यह ज्ञापन तामिल करा दिया था। लिहाजा एक सप्ताह में बैठक बुलानी थी, लेकिन अध्यक्ष ने बैठक नहीं बुलाई। इस पर एक तिहाई पार्षदाें ने ईओ से मिलकर विशेष बैठक बुलाने की मांग की। ईओ ने अध्यक्ष को नोटिस दिया, उन्होंने जवाब नहीं दिया तो 8 दिन बाद बैठक बुलाई गई।

20 में से 16 पार्षदों ने भाग लेकर सभी प्रस्ताव सर्व सम्मति से पारित किए

नगरपालिका विद्याविहार की साधारण सभा की विशेा बैठक सोमवार को पालिकाध्यक्ष डॉ. आरपी पारीक के रद्द करने के बावजूद पालिका उपाध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धनसिंह शेखावत की अध्यक्षता में हुई। ईओ अभिलाषा ने भवन विनियम 2020 लागू करने पर विचार, कृषि भूमि नियमन संबंधी पत्रावलियों पर विचार, निर्माण स्वीकृति संबंधी पत्रावलियों, नगरीय विकास कर संबंधी पत्रावलियों, सफाई कर्मचारियों के स्थाईकरण पर विचार, बस स्टैंड व्यापार संघ के प्राप्त ज्ञापन पर विचार, महावीरसिंह खरींटा सेवानिवृत कार्मिक को पुन: संविदा पर रखने पर विचार, कार्यालय में ई-मित्र स्थापित करने पर विचार आदि प्रस्ताव रखे।

जिन पर चर्चा के बाद सभी प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मत्ति से पारित कर दिए गए। बैठक के दौरान रोहिताश रणवां व पृथ्वीसिंह बालापोता ने पिलानी नगरपालिका का गंदा पानी विद्याविहार में आने से तब तक रोकने की बात कही जब तक विद्याविहार का गंदा पानी पिलानी नगरपालिका में नहीं जाने दिया जाए। इस सभी पर पार्षदों ने सहमति व्यक्त की। बैठक में पार्षद पूजा, करुणा, शिवराजसिंह, प्रमिला रावत, विमलादेवी, वेदप्रकाश, मानसिंह, मोनिका, विक्रमसिंह, अनिल शर्मा, शौकत अली, रंजना शर्मा, गोविंद कुमार, प्रदीप कुमार सहित अन्य पार्षद मौजूद थे।

चेयरमैन ने व्हाट्सएप पर भेजी बैठक रद्द होने की सूचना : पालिका चेयरमैन डॉ. आरपी पारीक ने आचार संहिता लागू होने का हवाला देते हुए बैठक रद्द होने की सूचना व्हाट्सएप पर भेजी। आदर्श आचार संहिता के कारण बैठक निरस्त की जाती है।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : एक तिहाई सदस्य बुला सकते हैं बैठक

अध्यक्ष समय पर बैठक नहीं बुलाते हैं ताे पार्षद ईओ से बैठक बुलाने की मांग कर सकते हैं। इसके एक तिहाई सदस्याें का हाेना आवश्यक है। इसके लिए ईओ अध्यक्ष काे बैठक बुलाने के लिए नाेटिस काे भेजता है। एक सप्ताह में बैठक नहीं बुलाने पर ईओ विशेष बैठक बुला सकता है। पिलानी में भी ऐसा ही हुआ। 25 जनवरी काे साधारण सभा की विशेष बैठक बुलाई गई। पालिकाध्यक्ष की गैर माैजूदगी में पालिका उपाध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धन सिंह शेखावत ने अध्यक्षता की। सभी प्रस्तावों पर चर्चा कर निर्णय लिए गए।

^एक तिहाई पार्षदाें ने पालिका की बैठक का नाेटिस दिया था। इससे 11 जनवरी काे पालिकाध्यक्ष काे तामिल करवा लिया था। नाेटिस के एक सप्ताह में बैठक बुलानी थी। बैठक नहीं हाेने पर सदस्याें ने उन्हें बैठक बुलाने काे कहा। नियमानुसार 25 जनवरी काे विशेष बैठक बुलाई गई।
- अभिलाषा, ईओ, नगरपालिका विद्या विहार

