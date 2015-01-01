पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डूमोली कलां का मामला:पुलिसिया धौंस दिखा युवती को ले जाना चाहते थे, इसीलिए यूपी के कांस्टेबल को लाए थे साथ

सिंघाना (झुंझुनूं)2 घंटे पहले
  • पैसे लेकर शादी कराने वाले गिरोह से जुड़े हैं आरोपी

डुमोली कलां गांव में पकड़े गए सातों आरोपियों को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां से उन्हें जेल भेज दिया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार इन आरोपियों को 21 नवंबर की रात को डुमोली कलां गांव में डकैती की योजना बनाते पकड़ा गया था।

जिसके बाद इन्हें तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया, लेकिन पूछताछ में इनसे कोई ठोस जानकारी सामने नहीं आई। मंगलवार को दैनिक भास्कर में बताया था कि पुलिस जिन्हें रात को डकैती की योजना बनाते गिरफ्तार करने की बात कह रही है। उनको ग्रामीणों ने सवेरे ही एक घर में घुसकर विवाहिता का अपहरण कर ले जाते पकड़ लिया था।

जिसके बाद इन्हें पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि पुलिस ने इनकी गिरफ्तारी की जगह, समय और मामला क्यों बदला। आरोपियों में यूपी पुलिस का एक कांस्टेबल और एक सेवानिवृत निरीक्षक भी शामिल है। पुलिस ने यूपी से इनकी जानकारी मंगवाई है। बताया जा रहा है कि यूपी पुलिस का कांस्टेबल ड्यूटी से गैर हाजिर चल रहा है।
रिमांड के बाद जेल भेजा, यूपी से मंगवा रहे हैं जानकारी
आरोपियों में यूपी पुलिस का एक कांस्टेबल अनिल कुमार भी गिरफ्तार किया गया है। गाजियाबाद एएसपी के पीआरओ ने बताया कि अनिल कुमार के राजस्थान पुलिस की ओर से पकड़े जाने की जानकारी मिली है। इस बारे में और जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। दाेषी पाए जाने पर उसके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्यवाही की जाएगी। अभी वह ड्यूटी से गैर हाजिर चल रहा है।

इधर, गिरफ्तार किए गए सभी आरोपियों सूरजपुर (अलीगढ़) निवासी प्रेमपाल (60), भोतपुर का नंगला निवासी अनिल कुमार (35), सालाबाद (बुलंदशहर) निवासी पवन कुमार (39), जगीराबाद पाठक मोहल्ला निवासी योगेश (29), रविंद्र (20), जसरा (बुलंदशहर) निवासी संतरा (34), सालाबाद निवासी सावित्री (34) काे मंगलवार काे बुहाना काेर्ट में पेश किया गया। जांच अधिकारी एएसआई शीशराम ने बताया कि इनसे पूछताछ कर ली गई है। सभी काे न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा गया है। इनकी उत्तरप्रदेश से जानकारी मंगवाई जा रही है।
आराेपियाें में तीन एक ही परिवार के
आराेपियाें में पवन कुमार, उसकी पत्नी सावित्री व बेटा रवींद्र भी शामिल हैं। भास्कर की पड़ताल में सामने आया था कि पकड़े गए आरोपी शादी करवाने के नाम ठगी का काम करते हैं। इसके लिए बाकायदा इनका गिरोह है। डूमोली में ये जिस अशोक फागना के घर में घुसे थे। उसकी शादी से भी ये लोग जुड़े हैं। इनमें से कुछ लोग उसकी शादी में शामिल हुए थे।

कोर्ट में कमजोर साबित हो सकता है मामला
राजस्थान हाईकाेर्ट के वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता व पूर्व सीबीआई एडवाेकेट संजय महला का कहना है कि यदि आरोपियों को घर में घुसकर विवाहिता को ले जाते समय ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ा और पुलिस को सौंपा तो पुलिस को सवेरे ही पीड़ित पक्ष से रिपाेर्ट लेकर इनके खिलाफ अपहरण, आर्म्स एक्ट का मामला दर्ज करना चाहिए था।

यदि कोई शिकायतकर्ता तैयार नहीं था तो पुलिस को पूरी छानबीन कर तथ्य जुटाने चाहिए थे। फिर डकैती की भी धाराएं जोड़ी जा सकती थी। पुलिस ने मामले में अपनी ओर से रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कर गिरफ्तारी दिखा दी। इसे साबित करने के लिए अब पुख्ता सबूत दिखाने होंगे। नहीं तो आरोपियों को अदालत में फायदा मिलने की संभावना है।

