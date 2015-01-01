पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉस्टल फीस की छात्रवृत्ति तभी मिलेगी जब संबंधित संस्था ही छात्रावास चलाए

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  अल्पसंख्यक पोस्ट मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति के लिए जारी किए आदेश

नेशनल स्कॉलरशिप पोर्टल पर अल्पसंख्यक पोस्ट मैट्रिक व मेरिट कम मीन्स छात्रवृति के लिए किए जाने वाले ऑनलाइन आवेदनों के संबंध में दिशा निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। जिला अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण अधिकारी मो. अनीस ने बताया कि जिले के समस्त संस्था नोडल को संस्था प्रधान द्वारा रि वेरिफाई किया जाना है कि संस्था द्वारा बनाया गया नोडल नियमित कर्मचारी अधिकारी है। संस्था प्रधान सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि छात्रवृति के आवेदनों तथा संबंधित दस्तावेजों का सत्रवार एवं कक्षावार रिकॉर्ड न्यूनतम पांच वर्ष तक संधारित किया जाए। निरीक्षण के समय यह रिकॉर्ड प्रस्तुत करें।

संस्था नोडल द्वारा छात्रवृति आवेदनों की सत्यापित सूची को संस्था प्रधान द्वारा भौतिक रूप से प्रमाणित किया जाए। प्रमाणित सूची लेवल 2 पर सत्यापन के लिए जिला नोडल अधिकारी को भेजी जाए। संस्था नोडल अधिकारी अपने यूजर आईडी के पासवर्ड बदलते रहें तथा मोबाइल पर प्राप्त ओटीपी किसी से साझा न करें।

संस्था नोडल सुनिश्चित करें कि 12वीं तक के आवेदनों में हाॅस्टल फीस तभी सत्यापित की जाए जब हाॅस्टल संस्था द्वारा संचालित किया जा रहा हो। समस्त संस्था प्रधान तथा नोडल द्वारा छात्रवृति के लाभान्वितों की संख्या तथा राशि की अंतिम सूची संस्था के नोटिस बोर्ड पर लगाएं। किसी भी संस्था द्वारा सत्यापित आवेदनों मे से एक भी आवेदन फेक मिला तो संस्थान द्वारा प्राप्त सभी आवेदनों का रि वेरिफिकेशन होने तक उन्हें रोका जाएगा। संस्था प्रधान खुद प्रमाण पत्र देंगे कि उनके द्वारा सत्यापित आवेदन सही हैं। इसके अभाव में आवेदन का वेरिफिकेशन जिला स्तर से नहीं किया जाएगा। इसके लिए संस्था प्रधान स्वयं जिम्मेदार होंगे।

औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन शिविर 17 को

जिला उद्योग केन्द्र के महाप्रबंधक नानूराम गहलोनिया ने बतया कि अलसीसर पंचायत समिति में 17 दिसंबर को औद्योगिक प्रोत्साहन शिविर आयोजित किया जा रहा है। शिविर में मौके पर ही उद्योग विभाग द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं तथा ऑनलाइन प्रधानमंत्री रोजगार सृजन कार्यक्रम, राजस्थान निवेश प्रोत्साहन योजना, मुख्यमंत्री लघु उद्योग प्रोत्साहन योजना, ऑनलाइन दस्तकार पंजीयन एवं उद्यम पंजीयन की जानकारी दी जाएगी।

