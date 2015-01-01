पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म समाज:साल 2021 की शुरुआत शुक्रवार और पुष्य योग के संयोग में होगी, खरीदारी का योग

झुंझुनूं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरीदारी के लिए शुभ रहेगा पहला दिन, सूर्य व बुध धनु राशि में साथ रहेंगे

नए साल का पहला दिन शुभ रहने वाला है। इस दिन शुक्रवार होने के साथ ही पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ ही बुधादित्य याेग का संयोग है। पुष्य नक्षत्र योग इस वर्ष 2020 के अंतिम दिन गुरुवार शाम 7.50 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगा। गुरु और शुक्रवार पुष्य का संयोग खरीद-फरोख्त के लिए बहुत समृद्धिदायी रहेगा।

दूसरी ओर शुक्रवार माता लक्ष्मी व संतोषी और स्वयं शुक्रदेव के आधिपत्य वाला दिवस है। ये सभी सुख-समृद्धि प्रदान करने वाले देवी-देवता हैं। साल का पहला दिन शुभ तो रहेगा ही जबकि इसके पूर्व 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश के साथ ही रोगों और व्यापारिक मंदी में कमी आना शुरू हो जाएगी, जिसका असर नए वर्ष में सुखद परिणामों के रूप में दिखाई देगा।

सूर्य व बुध के धनु राशि में एक साथ रहने से बुधादित्य योग रहेगा। पुष्य व बुधादित्य दोनों योग के चलते किए गए कार्यों में सफलता मिलती है। इस दिन पुष्य योग होने पर ज्वेलरी, भूमि, भवन, वाहन व वस्त्रों की खरीदी करना भी समृद्धिदायी रहेगा।
सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश के साथ प्रारंभ हो गया मलमास
सूर्य के धनु राशि में प्रवेश करने के साथ ही मलमास प्रारंभ हो गया। मलमास 14 जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगा। इस दौरान विवाह, मुंडन, गृहप्रवेश आदि मांगलिक कार्य नहीं होंगे। इस कारण अब इन सभी कार्यों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। विवाह के मुहूर्त की बात करें तो 11 दिसंबर के बाद अब सीधे 25 अप्रैल से विवाह के शुद्ध मुहूर्त प्रारंभ होंगे। इस बीच गुरु और शुक्र भी अस्त हो जाएंगे। सूर्य जब-जब बृहस्पति की राशियों धनु और मीन में प्रवेश करता है तब मलमास होता है।

कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ राशि के कष्ट होंगे दूर

पं. सोनू पुजारी के अनुसार अनुसार सूर्य के धनु राशि में रहने पर कर्क, तुला, वृश्चिक, कुंभ, व धनु राशि वालों के शारीरिक व मानसिक कष्ट दूर होंगे। शेष राशि वालों को भी कई परेशानियों से निजात मिलेगी। अभिजीत मुहूर्त में कर सकते हैं कार्य

ज्योतिषी के अनुसार साल के पहले दिन पुष्य नक्षत्र योग में खरमास के बावजूद अभिजित मुहूर्त में मंगल कार्य कर सकते हैं। इस दिन खरीदी करना भी शुभ व समृद्धि दायी रहेगा। पुष्य और अभिजीत मुहूर्त दोनों के संयोग में की गई खरीदी व अन्य शुभ कार्य सकारात्मक परिणाम देने वाले होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें