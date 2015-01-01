पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Jhunjhunu
  There Will Be No Eclipse In The Country In 2021 Due To Difference In The Speed Of Earth, Diseases Due To Infection Will Decrease, New Discovery Will Happen.

ग्रहण मुक्त:पृथ्वी की गति में अंतर से देश में 2021 में कोई ग्रहण नहीं होगा, संक्रमण से होने वाली बीमारियां घटेंगी, नई खोज होगी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • नए साल में दो सूर्य ग्रहण और दो चंद्रग्रहण होंगे, लेकिन भारत में इनका असर नहीं होगा

इस बार नया साल 2021 ग्रहण मुक्त रहेगा। हालांकि इस साल दो सूर्य ग्रहण और दो चंद्रग्रहण होंगे, लेकिन इनमें से किसी भी ग्रहण का प्रभाव भारत में नहीं पड़ेगा। भारत में ग्रहण नहीं दिखेगा और न ही सूतक का प्रभाव दिखेगा। ये ग्रहण केवल पूर्वी एशिया, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, प्रशांत महासागर और अमेरिका में पूरी तरह से प्रभावी होगा। ये ग्रहण भले प्रभावहीन हों, पर उनका मौसम पर विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में असर पड़ता दिखाई देगा।

इसे कोरोना से जोड़ कर भी देखा जा रहा है। कोरोना समेत अन्य संक्रमण से होने वाली बीमारियों के फैलने की भी संभावना कम ही रहेगी। 2021 में चार ग्रहण होंगे। चारों ही भारत में प्रभावहीन रहेंगे। ये स्थिति पृथ्वी की गति में अंतर आने से बनी है, जिससे यहां दिखाई नहीं देंगे। कुछ पंचांगों में उत्तरी व पूर्वी क्षेत्रों में ग्रहण के आंशिक रूप से उल्लेख है।

ज्योतिषियो‌ं के अनुसार नए साल में बुध ग्रह का प्रतिनिधित्व रहेगा। 2021 को जोड़ने पर अंक पांच आता है, जो बुध ग्रह का अंक है। शुरुआत कर्क राशि और कन्या लग्न से हो रही है। चंद्रमा पुष्य नक्षत्र में तथा लग्न हस्त नक्षत्र में होने के कारण वैवाहिक जीवन, कॅरियर, लव लाइफ और वित्तीय मामलों के लिए अच्छा रहने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। वर्ष 2021 सभी जातकों के लिए बेहतर परिणाम वाला साबित रहेगा।

ग्रहण : 26 मई व 19 नवंबर को होगा चंद्रग्रहण
पहला ग्रहण चंद्र ग्रहण लगेगा, जो 26 मई को लगेगा। यह भारत में तो नहीं दिखाई देगा, लेकिन यह उपछाया ग्रहण की तरह ही माना जाएगा। इसके बाद 10 जून को सूर्य ग्रहण लगेगा, इसके बाद 19 नवंबर को चंद्रग्रहण लगेगा, जो भारत में केवल उपछाया ग्रहण के तौर पर देखा जाएगा।

