पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यह गलत है और घातक भी:यह हमारी लापरवाही का परिणाम 16 दिन में आए 558 कोरोना रोगी

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहारी व शादियों के सीजन में लोग बाजारों में निकले, लेकिन सावधानी भूले, चिंताजनक नतीजे आने लगे हैं
  • 16 दिन में 5848 सैंपल लिए गए, इनमें हर 100 सैंपल में 10 पाॅजिटिव केस सामने आए

कोरोना को लेकर एक बार फिर चिंताजनक आंकड़ें सामने आने लगे हैं। पिछले एक महीने में बाजारों में जिस तरह से भीड़ रही, लेकिन लोगों ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं की। उसके परिणाम यह हैं कि 3 नवंबर से लेकर 18 नवंबर तक जिले में कोरोना के 558 पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं।

मार्च में कोरोना की शुरूआत के साथ ही जिस सख्ती से लॉकडाउन लागू हुआ और लोगों ने गाइडलाइन की पालना की अक्टूबर व नवंबर में लोगों ने उतनी ही लापरवाही बरती। इसका साफ असर हर दिन आ रहे काेराेना मरीजाें के रूप में दिखाई दे रहा है।

अकेले नवंबर के 16 दिन में लिए गए सैंपलाें की जांच रिपाेर्ट काफी काेराेना का खतरनाक दाैर शुरू हाेने का इशारा दे रहा है। इस अवधि के 16 दिन के दाैरान चिकित्सा विभाग ने काेराेना जांच के लिए 5848 सैंपल लिए हैं। इन सैंपलाें की जांच में 558 पाॅजिटिव केस मिले हैं।

ये पाॅजिटिव केस हर 100 सैंपल की जांच में 9.54% के औसत से आए हैं। चिकित्सा विभाग हर दिन औसत 366 सैंपल लेकर ही जांच के लिए भिजवा रहा है। सैंपल का आंकड़ा बढ़ा दिया जाए ताे स्थिति भयावह हाे सकती है।

एक सप्ताह में 34.48 फीसदी मरीज सामने आए
जिले में 13 से 18 नवंबर तक काेराेना काफी गंभीर स्थिति में पहुंच चुका है। माैसम में ठंडक और तापमान में कमी के अलावा लाेगाें की लापरवाही से मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। विभाग ने 13 नवंबर काे 394 सैंपल लिए जिसमें 62 पाॅजिटिव, 14 काे 145 सैंपल में 50 पाॅजिटिव, 15 काे 72 सैंपल में 20 पाॅजिटिव, 17 काे 204 सैंपल में 23 पाॅजिटिव मिले।

इसी तरह 18 नवंबर काे लिए 480 सैंपल की जांच में 52 संक्रमित मिले। इस सप्ताह के आंकड़े देखें ताे 34.48% तक पाॅजिटिव केस आए हैं। यानी हर दिन औसतन 35 कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आ रहे हैं। अब भी लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। सी ही स्थिति रही तो आने वाले समय में जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की तस्वीर डराने वाली हो सकती है। इसलिए मास्क अवश्य पहनें।

ऐसी लापरवाही मत कीजिए: तस्वीर झुंझुनूं बस स्टैंड की है। त्योहारी सीजन के कारण बसों में कुछ दिन से भीड़ है। सामने आया है कि लोग गैर जरुरी काम के लिए भी सफर तो कर ही रहे हैं, लेकिन साथ में सावधानी भी नहीं बरत रहे।

ये हैं 3 साइड इफेक्ट

1 इसका अधिक असर फेफड़ों पर पड़ रहा। ये कई महीनों तक रहता है। जरुरी है कि समय पर डॉक्टर से सलाह ली जाए।

2 नसों में खून की क्लाटिंग के कारण कुछ मरीजों के हार्ट पर भी असर हो रहा है।

3 निगेटिव होने के बावजूद लंबे समय तक शरीर में कमजोरी का अहसास रहता है।

नई चुनौती : लक्षणों के बाद रिपोर्ट आ रही निगेटिव
कोरोना को लेकर नई चुनौती यह भी आ रही है कि जांच के बाद कई सैंपल निगेटिव आ रहे हैं। प्रदेश में ऐसे मामले सामने आए हैं। आमजन खांसी, जुकाम, हल्का बुखार होने पर जांच करवाते हैं तो उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आती है, लेकिन कोरोना शरीर के अंदर अपना काम करता रहता है। जिससे कुछ दिन में तबीयत ज्यादा खराब हो जाती है। ऐसी स्थिति में डॉक्टर सीटी स्कैन की सलाह देते हैं। जिसमें लंग्स पर बुरा असर सामने आता है।

^जिले में काेराेना रफ्तार काफी बढ़ी है। केस बढ़ने के पीछे हाे रही लापरवाही काफी हद तक जिम्मेदार मानी जा सकती है। मास्क पहनने के लिए कह रहे हैं। मास्क लगा कर रखेंगे ताे काफी हद तक काेराेना का खतरा कम हाे जाएगा।
-डाॅ. छाेटेलाल गुर्जर, सीएमएचओ, झुंझुनूं

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें