चुनाव:चिड़ावा में कांग्रेस के तीन तो खेतड़ी में भाजपा का एक बागी मैदान में डटा

चिड़ावा13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाईब्रिड फार्मूले से पर्चा भरने वाले भूकर ने नाम वापस लिया

पार्षद का चुनाव हारकर भी हाईब्रिड फार्मूले के तहत पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले सुरेश भूकर ने नामांकन वापसी के आखिरी दिन अपना पर्चा उठा लिया है। वार्ड 30 से निर्दलीय पार्षद जीती उनकी मां संताेष देवी ने भी अपना नामांकन पत्र वापस ले लिया है। अब यहां पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए छह प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। जिनमें भूकर की पत्नी सरिता भी शामिल हैं।

सरिता ने वार्ड 11 से कांग्रेस की टिकट पर चुनाव जीता है। इनके अलावा कांग्रेस से ही जीते पार्षद मोहित सैनी और संपत्त देवी निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार सुमित्रा सैनी को अपनी ही पार्टी के तीन बागियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इनके साथ ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी अनूप भगेरिया और निर्दलीय कैलाशदेवी भी मैदान में हैं। यहां भाजपा और कांग्रेस में से किसी को बहुमत नहीं है। ऐसे में दोनों ही दलों को क्रॉस वोटिंग (भीतरघात) का डर भी सता रहा है।

किरण बाला बिगाड़ सकती है भाजपा का गणित

खेतड़ी | अध्यक्ष के लिए यहां भाजपा व कांग्रेस के साथ एक निर्दलीय भी मैदान में है। यहां 6 प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन किया था। इनमें से संतोष देवी, सोहनी देवी व रामकला ने नाम वापस ले लिया। अब भाजपा से रीमा शाह, कांग्रेस से गीता देवी और भाजपा की वार्ड 12 से पार्षद किरण बाला निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। यहां दोनों ही दलों को भितरघात का डर सता रहा है।

कांग्रेस की चेयरमैन की प्रबल दावेदार ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष गोकुलचंद सैनी की पुत्रवधु का टिकट काट कर वार्ड 3 से गीता देवी को टिकट दिया गया है। ऐसे में ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सैनी के स्वयं के 2 पार्षद व समर्थक पार्षद पार्टी की गीता देवी को मतदान करते हैं या फिर निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष उमरावसिंह कुमावत की पुत्रवधु किरण बाला या फिर भाजपा की रीमा शाह को समर्थन करते हैं, ये अभी साफ नहीं है।

निर्दलीय के कारण चुनावी मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय हुआ

सूरजगढ़ | यहां अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा से पुष्पा देवी गुप्ता, कांग्रेस से कृष्णा कंवर तथा निर्दलीय आशा सैनी मैदान में हैं। यहां 25 वार्डों में छह भाजपा के, सात कांग्रेस के जबकि 12 अन्य जीते हैं। ऐसे में यहां जीत के लिए कांटे का मुकाबला होगा।

कांग्रेस से बागी विश्वेश्वर ने नाम वापस ले लिया

उदयपुरवाटी | यहां अध्यक्ष के लिए तीन प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं कांग्रेस के रामनिवास सैनी, भाजपा की ललिता सैनी व निर्दलीय ज्योति सैनी के बीच मुकाबला होगा। नामांकन वापसी के अंतिम दिन कांग्रेस के बागी विश्वेश्वर लाल सैनी ने अपना नामांकन पर्चा वापस ले लिया

