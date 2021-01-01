पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:दिल्ली परेड में शामिल हाेने के लिए ट्रैक्टर लेकर जिले से किसानाें के जत्थे रवाना हुए

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
झुंझुनूं. कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर लेकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
झुंझुनूं. कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर लेकर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना होते किसान।
  • कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेंगे किसान

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में 26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में होने वाली किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड में भाग लेने के लिए जिले से किसानाें के दल साेमवार काे रवाना हुए। जिले के विभिन्न स्थानाें से किसान अलग- अलग समूह में वाहनाें से रवाना हुए। सभी किसान शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर हाेते हुए मंगलवार काे दिल्ली परेड में शामिल हाेंगे।

जिला परिषद सदस्य एवं राष्ट्रीय किसान मोर्चा के महासचिव पंकज धनखड़ के नेतृत्व में किसानाें व नौजवानाें रवाना ट्रैक्टर रैली के रूप में रवाना हुए। इस अवसर पर पंकज धनखड़ के नेतृत्व में किसानाें व युवाओं ने माेदी सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। धनखड़ ने कहा कि किसान अपने हक के लिए हर चुनाैती का सामना करने के लिए तैयार है। इस मौके पर अमर सिंह सांवलोद, जेपी महला, सरपंच जगदीश गुर्जर,अन्नू झाझड़िया, सुनील खेदड़, प्रवीण पचार, जयसिंह गुर्जर, मनोज बड़जाति, संजय कटेवा, कैन्हयाल जैतासर,पूर्व सरपंच रोहिताश हुक्मा की ढाणी, जितेंद्रराव, हवलदार मनीराम काजला लोयल, मास्टर धर्मपाल, राजकुमार डारा, मनोज गाेवला थे।

इधर किसान महासभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष फूलचंद ढेवा, राष्ट्रीय सचिव रामचंद्र कुल्हरि, किसान नेता मदन यादव के नेतृत्व में किसानाें का दल शाहजहांपुर बाॅर्डर पर पहुंच गया। यहां किसानाें ने माेदी सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। इधर कलेक्ट्रेट पर चल रहा किसानाें का धरना सोमवार को 43वें दिन भी जारी रहा। धरने पर वक्ताओं ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर हठधर्मिता के आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि सरकार जानबूझकर किसानों को भड़काने का काम कर रही है। लेकिन किसान शांतिपूर्वक ढंग से ही अपना आंदोलन पूरा करेंगे। कानून वापस लेने पर ही हटेंगे।
मलसीसर और नवलगढ़ क्षेत्र के किसान दिल्ली धरने के लिए हुए रवाना

मलसीसर | गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में किसानों की ट्रेक्टर परेड में भाग लेने के लिए मलसीसर तहसील के किसान भी बॉर्डर पर पहुंच चुके हैं। किसान सभा के अरविंद गढ़वाल ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले मलसीसर के सैंकड़ों किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हुए। जिसमें तहसील के दर्जनभर गांवों के किसान व किसान नेता बॉर्डर पर डटे हुए हैं। पूजा जानू ने कहा कि तहसील के किसान भी बड़ी संख्या गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में होने वाली परेड में शामिल होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि यह लड़ाई अन्नदाता जीतकर ही घर लौटेंगे। आंदोलन में सुमेर बुडानिया, अरविंद गढ़वाल, पूजा जानू, महेंद्र बाबल, आशीष खारिया, कर्मवीर चाहर, हरलाल सिंह, सुभाष बाबल, धर्मपाल, हेतराम, महेश बाबल, प्रहलाद, राजेन्द्र स्वामी, इंद्रसिंह मौजूद थे।

बुहाना | किसानों का तहसील के सामने धरना जारी रहा। किसानों ने कहा कि जब तक सरकार कृषि के तीनों काले कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेगी तब तक धरना जारी रहेगा। किसानों ने 26 जनवरी को कस्बे में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालने का निर्णय लिया है। इस अवसर अखिल भारतीय किसान महासभा के जिला अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश, रामेश्वर मैनाना, प्रेमसिंह नेहरा किढवाना, हरिसिंह वेदी, उम्मेदसिंह, सूबेदार रामप्रताप ने संबोधित किया।
खिरोड़ से किसानों ने किया दिल्ली कूच

खिरोड़. क्षेत्र के किसानों ने दिल्ली की ट्रैक्टर रैली में भाग लेने के लिए कूच किया। किसान नेता अशोक मिठारवाल के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने नारेबाजी की। आंदोलन में क्षेत्र के खिरोड़, बसावा, बारवा, चैनगढ़, मोहनवाड़ी, देवीपुरा, मिठारवालों की ढाणी, सेवा नगर सहित कई स्थानों के किसान भाग ले रहे हैं। इनमें मदन लाल यादव, बजरंग लाल मूंड, नवरंग लाल भाकर, संदीप नोहर, सूरजमल पूनिया, शंकरलाल, नानूराम, ईश्वरलाल, गंगाधर नायक, महेश कुमार, आवाज सिंह, रमेश शर्मा व निहाल सिंह आदि शामिल हैं।

किसानों का धरना जारी रहा
झुंझुनूं | साेमवार काे 43वें दिन भी जारी रहा। अध्यक्षता सहदेव कस्वा ने की। धरने पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि किसान दिल्ली में किसान परेड निकालकर सरकार काे चुनाैती देंगे। धरना स्थल पर त्रिलोक सिंह, उम्मेदसिंह पूनिया, रामेश्वर शेखसरिया ओंकारमल कुल्हरि बाबूलाल थालौर, दयानंद जानू, बचनसिंह मीणा, रामकुमार हरिपुरा, फूलचंद बुडानिया धरने पर बैठे। जय किसान आंदोलन के जिला संयोजक कैलाश यादव, एडवाेकेट बजरंगलाल, शुभकरण महला, कैप्टन मोहनलाल झुंझुनूं से दिल्ली के रवाना हुए।

