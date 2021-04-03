पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदाेलन:किसान आंदाेलन के समर्थन में रालाेपा की झुंझुनूं में ट्रैक्टर रैली आज, किसानाें का चक्काजाम कल

झुंझुनूं13 मिनट पहले
  • रालोपा की ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए सौंपी जिम्मेदारी, हवाई पट्‌टी से पंचदेव तक जाएगी रैली

कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में रालाेपा की ओर शुक्रवार काे ट्रैक्टर रैली हाेगी। शनिवार काे दाेपहर में तीन घंटे चक्का जाम किया जाएगा। किसानाें का कलेक्ट्रेट पर धरना 55वें दिन जारी रहा। रालाेपा जिलाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र फौजी ने बताया किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेगा। रालोपा संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल के आह्वान पर पूरे प्रदेश मे जिला मुख्यालय पर ट्रैक्टर रैली निकलीजा रही है।

रैली दाेपहर 12 बजे हवाई पट्टी से शुरू होकर पीरू सिंह सर्किल होते हुए राेडवेज बस स्टैंड राेड नंबर एक होते हुए पंचदेव तक जाएगी। इसमें गांवाें से भी किसान ट्रैक्टर लेकर आएंगे। रैली काे लेकर जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र फाैजी ने रालाेपा पदाधिकारियाें काे जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। इधर कलेक्ट्रेट पर चल रहा किसानाें का धरना 55 वें दिन डाॅ, अनिल खीचड की अध्यक्षता में जारी रहा। धरने पर वक्ताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार किसानों के दर्द को समझ नहीं रही है। बातचीत करने की बजाय उनके सामने कंटीले तारों की दीवार बना दी गई है। सरकार किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम कर बल पूर्वक दबाना चाहती है।

चिड़ावा में मुफ्त बिजली देने और वीसीआर बंद करने की मांग को लेकर रैली निकाली

चिड़ावा | क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों ने गुरुवार को शहर में रैली निकाल कर खेतड़ी रोड पर डिस्कॉम कार्यालय के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। प्रदर्शन में शामिल ग्रामीण कृषि क्षेत्र को फ्री और सभी घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को तीन सौ यूनिट बिजली मुफ्त देने, वीसीआर भरने की प्रक्रिया बंद करने, बिलों में यूनिट चार्ज के अलावा अन्य चार्ज वसूली बंद व निगम के निजीकरण पर रोक लगाने की मांग कर रहे थे।

विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर झुंझुनूं पुलिस लाइन से आरएसी का जाब्ता भी मंगवाया गया। मांगपत्र देने के लिए डिस्कॉम कार्यालय के अंदर जाने की बात को लेकर प्रदर्शनकारियों की पुलिसकर्मियों से आंशिक बहस भी हुई। बाद में एक्सईएन अशोक चौधरी ने गेट के पास आकर सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन लिया।

इससे पहले जिला परिषद सदस्य पंकज धनखड़ व संयोजक सुशील डांगी श्योपुरा की अगुवाई में झुंझुनूं रोड चुंगी नाका चौराहे से विरोध रैली निकाली गई। जिसमें जेपी महला, सुरेश राव, विकास बुडानिया, विक्रांत जाखड़, अनूप यादव, मनोज बड़जाति, जितेंद्र पचार, विकास पूनिया तोलासेही, अमित भास्कर, उमेश डांगी, कर्मवीर पूनिया लांबा गोठड़ा, कपीश बेनीवाल, विजेंद्र मील, नवीन डांगी, सुनील खेदड़, दुलीचंद बेनीवाल, अनिल, रामस्वरूप, राजेश गोदारा, दिनेश फौजी, हीरालाल सैनी, शंकर धतरवाल, पवन डांगी सहित अन्य लोग शामिल हुए। प्रदर्शन के दौरान व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए एसआई रामदेवसिंह और पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी बलबीर चावला जाब्ते के साथ मौजूद रहे।

चक्काजाम के लिए गांवों में संपर्क | छह फरवरी को प्रस्तावित चक्काजाम के लिए किसान गांवों में संपर्क कर रहे हैं। नवलगढ़ क्षेत्र के किसान इस दिन ढिगाल टोल नाके के पास जाम लगाएंगे। इसके लिए गांवों में किसानों को पीले चावल दिए जा रहे हैं।

बस यूनियन ने किया चक्काजाम का समर्थन

धरना स्थल पर 6 फरवरी के कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने के लिए विचार विमर्श किया गया। प्राइवेट बस यूनियन के अध्यक्ष भोपाल सिंह ने चक्का जाम का समर्थन ट्रक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष रघुवीर सिंह खीचड़ बाकरा ने किसानों के आंदोलन को समर्थन किया है। जिले भर के किसान 6 फरवरी को दाेपहर 12 बजे से 3 बजे तक चक्का जाम रखकर विरोध प्रकट करेंगे।

धरने काे एडवाेकेट बजरंगलालउम्मेदसिंह कृष्णिया, सहदेव कस्वा, शुभकरण महला, महिपाल बाबल, सुरेश बहादुरवास, बाबूलाल थालौर, एडवाेकेट मदन सिंह गिल, रणजीत सिंह एडवोकेट, यूनुस अली भाटी, रामनिवास नूनिया, महेंद्र डूडी, बनवारीलाल जाट, किशनलाल नायक, कैप्टन मोहनलाल, घासीराम, शीशराम सिहाग ने संबाेधित किया। धरने पर लेखराम कालेर, धर्मपाल डारा, त्रिलोक सिंह, कैप्टन हेमराज धनखड़, रणधीर सिंह, सुभाषचद्र दिलोई, होशियार सिंह, महावीर सिंह खरींटा, नेकीराम जानू, डेडाराम झाझड़िया, रामनारायण सिंह, बचनसिंह मीणा आिद बैठे।

