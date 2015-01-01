पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:परिवहन विभाग; अब फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम से लैस हाेंगे आरटीओ और डीटीओ, तत्काल होंगे काम

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थाई लाइसेंस के लिए भी अब कैमरों के सामने टेस्ट हाेने के बाद रिजल्ट मिलेगा

प्रदेश के परिवहन विभाग की कार्यशैली और कार्यालयाें में जल्द ही बड़ा बदलाव देखने काे मिलेगा। इसके लिए परिवहन विभाग ने फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम तैयार करवा लिया है। इस सिस्टम से प्रदेश के आरटीओ और डीटीओ कार्यालय लैस हाेंगे।

इसके बाद आमजन के अधिकतर कार्य बिना मध्यस्थ के ऑनलाइन या सीधे हाे सकेंगे। प्रदेश के परिवहन आयुक्त रवि जैन ने बताया कि परिवहन विभाग से जुड़े कार्यालयों में पासपोर्ट विभाग की तरह टाइप फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम लागू कर रहे हैं।

इस सिस्टम से वाहन मालिकों और आमजन काे सारी जानकारी व सारी प्रक्रिया आसानी से मिल सकेगी। कर व परमिट के काम ऑनलाइन हाे सकेंगे। ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के लिए ऑनलाइन टेस्ट व परमानेंट ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस के लिए भी अब कैमरों के सामने टेस्ट हाेने के बाद रिजल्ट मिलेगा। फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट में ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, व्हीकल रजिस्ट्रेशन, व्हीकल फिटनेस, चालान कंपाउंडिंग सहित सभी काम ऑनलाइन हाेंगे।

परिवहन आयुक्त ने बताया कि पासपोर्ट टाइम फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम के लिए कंसलटेंट नियुक्त किया जा चुका है। जल्दी ही इसकी निविदा तैयार कर ये काम पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सभी आरटीओ ऑफिस में शुरू हाेगा। इसके लिए 90 दिन का समय तय किया गया है। इसके बाद इसे हर जिला परिवहन कार्यालय में लागू कर दिया जाएगा। उन्हाेने बताया कि नियमाें का पालन नहीं करने वाले वाहन मालिकों और चालकों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई हाेगी।

लाइसेंस, रजिस्ट्रेशन के आवेदन हो सकेंगे

परिवहन विभाग 6 हजार करोड़ रुपए के राजस्व का लक्ष्य पूरा करने में लगा है। इस लक्ष्य काे नए साल में मार्च तक पूरा करना है। हालांकि काेराेना के चलते इसमें देरी हाे गई है, लेकिन अब इसे पूरा करने के लिए हर दिन माॅनिटरिंग करवा रहे हैं। फ्रंट ऑफिस मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम से ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, व्हीकल रजिस्ट्रेशन, व्हीकल फिटनेस, चालान कंपाउडिंग सहित सभी कामकाज के लिए आवेदन, ऑनलाइन अपॉइटमेंट ले सकेंगे। इसके अलावा अन्य जानकारी के लिए भी यहां पर विशेषज्ञ मौजूद रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें