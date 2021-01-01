पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये हैं हमारे हाेनहार:गायन में रूची रखने वाली दो सगी बहनों ने सीए बन कर किया पिता का सपना पूरा

झुंझुनूं3 घंटे पहले
  • एकाउंटेट एसोसिएशन की सीए की परीक्षा में सफल हुए जिले के होनहार, सिंघाना के दवाई व्यवसायी की बेटी राशि चौधरी दूसरे प्रयास में बनी सीए

दी चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेट एसोसिएशन की ओर से नवंबर में आयोजित सीए की परीक्षा देने वालों में से झुंझुनूं जिले के अनेक युवाओं ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। इन युवाओं में की भाई-बहिन हैं तो कई चचेरे भाई भी शामिल हैं। झुंझुनूं निवासी सुशील केडिया की दो बेटियों स्वाति और सिमरन ने भी इस परीक्षा में सीए सफलता प्राप्त करते हुए अपने पिता का सपना पूरा किया है।

सुशील केडिया की इच्छा को पूरा करने वाली स्वाति और सिमरन ने इसलिए काॅमर्स की पढ़ाई की। बारहवीं में स्वाति ने 89 और सिमरन ने 90 प्रतिशत अंक पाए थे। मुंबई में सिंगड़ोदिया-गोयल एंड कंपनी के अनुभवी सीए के मार्गदर्शन में आर्टिकल शिप कर सीए बनने में सफलता पाई है।

स्वाति और सिमरन संगीत में रुचि रखती हैं, खास कर गायन में वे कई जगह प्रस्तुति भी दे चुकी हैं। स्वाति बताती है, पिताजी और मां भजन गाते थे, जिससे हमें भी गायकी का शौक पैदा हुआ। पहले जिले के संगीत गुरु नंदलाल शर्मा से सीखा और वर्तमान में तारानगर के सीताराम वर्मा से गायन की बारीकियां सीख रही हैं। दोनों बहनें भजनों के साथ ही फिल्मी गीत भी गाती हैं।

विपुला सैनी ने पोस्टल डिपार्टमेंट की नौकरी छोड़कर सीए की तैयारी की और पहले ही प्रयास में बन गई सीए

सैनी समाज की निशुल्क कोचिंग के व्यवस्थापक रणधीर सैनी की पुत्रवधू विपुला सैनी चार्टर्ड एकाउंटेंट बनी हैं। विपुला के पति रमेश कुमार जीएसटी में उदयपुर में अधीक्षक हैं। विपुला ने पोस्टल डिपार्टमेंट में सेवा देना शुरू कर दिया था, लेकिन सीए बनने के सपने को साकार करने के लिए वहां से इस्तीफा दिया और सीए के लिए तैयारी की। जुनून था, इसलिए इसमें सफल हुई।

उसने सफलता का श्रेय पिता शिवकरण चिड़ावा को भी दिया। पवन कुमार सैनी के पुत्र राहुल ने भी सीए बन कर परिवार का नाम रोशन किया है। राहुल के सीए बनने पर आदर्श विद्या मंदिर झुंझुनूं में प्रधानाध्यापक जयप्रकाश शर्मा एवं स्टाफ ने स्वागत किया। राहुल ने इसी विद्यालय से 10वीं में 85% अंक प्राप्त किए थे।

विद्यालय के प्रभुदयाल, प्रशांत, प्रवीण कुमार, मुकेश कुमार, बजरंग लाल, श्वेता शर्मा ने राहुल को बधाई दी। राहुल ने इस सफलता का श्रेय अध्यापक प्रशांत शर्मा एवं अपने माता-पिता को दिया। कुमावास हाल शिव कॉलोनी निवासी लोकेश अग्रवाल सीए बने हैं।

उन्होंने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय नाना श्रीराम खेतान, नानी गीता देवी, माता प्रेमलता अग्रवाल व पिता पुरुषोत्तम लाल अग्रवाल को दिया है। मणी विहार रितेश सोनी ने भी सीए की परीक्षा पास कर ली। उन्होंने अपनी आर्टिकलशिप एमजीएस एंड कंपनी पीतमपुरा से की। सफलता का श्रेय पिता नंदलाल सोनी को दिया है।

सिंघाना . कस्बे के दवा व्यवसायी विनोद चौधरी की बेटी राशि चौधरी ने दूसरे प्रयास में सीए की परीक्षा पास करने में सफलता हासिल की है। उसने अपनी उपलब्धि का श्रेय अपने ताऊ विद्याधर चौधरी एवं शिक्षाविद पीडी शर्मा के प्रोत्साहन व मार्गदर्शन को दिया। पूर्व चौधरी परिवार के सात सदस्य सीए बन चुके हैं। भारत भारतीय संस्थान के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष परमेश्वर दयाल शर्मा, सिंघाना सरपंच विजय शर्मा, उप सरपंच विक्रमसिंह ने प्रसन्नता जताई है।
बगड़ निवासी हाल जयपुर अशोक सिंह शेखावत की पुत्री भव्या शेखावत सीए बनी है इसका श्रेय पिता अशोक सिंह शेखावत एवं भाई राकेश सिंह शेखावत को दिया है। विजय सिंह शेखावत, विक्रम सिंह शेखावत, सरदार सिंह शेखावत, अभय सिंह शेखावत, कीर्ति सिंह शेखावत ने सीए बनने पर बधाई दी। नेसल छोटी हाल बगड़ निवासी सूबेदार विनय कुमार कड़वासरा के पुत्र कमल कुमार सीए बने हैं उन्होंने श्रेय अपनी बहन दीपिका वह मम्मी अनीता को दिया है।

