विरोध प्रदर्शन:कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में किसानाें का कलेक्ट्रेट पर अनिश्चित कालीन धरना

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
कृषि कानूनाें के विराेध में देशभर में चल रहे आंदाेलन के तहत किसानाें के समर्थन में जिले के किसानाें ने भी कलेक्ट्रेट पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया। अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति की ओर से दिए गए धरने की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कैपटन माेहनलाल ने कहा कि केंद्र की भाजपा सरकार किसान विराेधी कृषि कानून जबरन थाेप रही है। किसान लंबे समय से इसके खिलाफ आंदाेलन कर रहे है।

ठिठुरती सर्दी में किसान अपने वजूद के लिए सड़काें पर है, लेकिन सरकार काे इसकी काेई चिंता नहीं है। धरने को कैप्टन शुभकरण महला, फूलचंद बुडानिया, सहदेव कस्वा, यूनुस भाटी, युनूस रंगरेज, विजय सिंह बोला, विक्रम दूलड़, उम्मेदसिंह पूनिया, पोकरसिंह झाझड़िया, रिसालदार शमशेर सिंह ने संबाेधित कर कहा कि किसानाें की अनदेखी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।।

धरने पर कैप्टन सतकुमार, घासीराम सऊ, रामकुमार सिंह हरिपुरा, बच्चनसिह मीणा, सतपाल बिरमी, इकराम अहमद जाबासर, कै पूर्णमल कालेर, मदन कस्वा, मिर्जा अजमत व अमरसिंह समेत अनेक प्रतिनिधि थे। एडवाेकेट बजरंगलाल ने कहा कि कानून निरस्त करने तक धरना जारी रहेगा।

