पशु टीकाकरण अभियान:बीस दिन में एक लाख पशुओं का टीकाकरण, अब 14 दिन में लगाने हैं 4.5 लाख टीके, पशुपालक भ्रम नहीं पाले, टीके लगवाएं

झुंझुनूं32 मिनट पहले
  • पर्याप्त प्रचार-प्रसार के अभाव में पशुओं के टीकाकरण का अभियान अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों के लिए बना आफत

पशुपालन विभाग राजस्थान में खुरपका मुंहपका रोग के बचाव के लिए 12 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुए टीकाकरण अभियान में अभी तक मात्र एक लाख पशुओं के टीके लगाए जा सकें हैं। अभियान की समाप्ति (25 नवंबर) तक मात्र 14 दिन में साढ़े चार लाख पशुओं का टीकाकरण समय पर होता नहीं दिख रहा है। इसकी वजह अभियान का पूरी तरह प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं होना है। यह टीका उसी पशु के लगाया जाना है जिसके कान में 12 अंकों का
आठ ग्राम का पीला ईनाफ टैग
लगा होना है। टैग लगाने के लिए आधार कार्ड नंबर, मोबाइल नंबर लिया जा रहा है जिससे पशुपालकों को आशंका है कि कहीं उनके पशु का बीमा करवा कर कोई रुपए तो नहीं उठा रहा।

खुरपका मुंहपका के इलाज के लिए टीकाकरण ही जरूरी

पशु चिकित्सा सहायक बनवारी लाल बुनकर और सुनिल चौधरी ने बताया कि यह वायरल संक्रामक रोग जुगाली करने वाले, दो अलग खुर वाले पशु गाय, भैंस, भेड़, बकरी, सूअरों में पिकोरना वायरस के ए, ओ, सी, एशिया-सेट-1 प्रकार से अत्यधिक फैलता है। इसकी कोई दवाई नहीं है, केवल टीकाकरण ही इसका इलाज है। देश में पशुओं को खुरपका मुंहपका से मुक्त करने के लिए साल में दो बार टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जाता है।

राजस्थान में इस अभियान का दसवां चरण चल रहा है जिसके तहत एक करोड़ 49 लाख गाय-भैंसों के टीके लगेंगे। एक माह बाद 4-5 माह के बछड़ों को बूस्टर वैक्सीन लगेंगे। कुल एक करोड़ 73 लाख तैतीस हजार पशुओं का टीकाकरण किया जाना है। अभियान का उद्देश्य खुरपका मुंहपका जैसी बीमारियों को 2024 तक नियंत्रित कर वर्ष 2030 तक इससे पूरी तरह मुक्त करने का लक्ष्य है। इस रोग के कारण हर साल देश में तीस हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान होता है।

टीकाकरण के दौरान पशु के हमले से घायल कर्मचारी को मिले मुआवजा

  • अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों को सुरक्षा दिलाएं, ताकि गांवों में उनके साथ कोई अनहोनी नहीं हो।
  • ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर शिविर लगवा कर पशुपालकों को जागरूक किया जाए।
  • टीकाकरण अभियान दल में उच्च अधिकारियों को मौजूदगी के लिए पाबंद किया जाए।
  • अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों को टैग लगाने के लिए बाध्य नहीं करें, क्योंकि ये पशुपालक की इच्छा पर निर्भर है।
  • यह टीकाकरण शीत संधारण बिना अधूरा है, इसलिए चिकित्सालय को रेफ्रिजरेटर उपलब्ध करवाया जाए। {टीकाकरण के दौरान पशुओं की आघात के कारण मृत्यु हो सकती है इसलिए पशुपालक को मुआवजा दें।
  • कई बार पशु कर्मचारी पर हमला कर देते हैं। इसलिए कर्मचारी के परिवार को सहायता राशि दी जाए।
  • विभाग कर्मचारियों को पहचान के लिए विभागीय आईडी कार्ड दे ताकि पशुपालक पहचान कर सके।

कर्मचारी बोले-अधिकारी नहीं जा रहे साथ में
अधीनस्थ विभाग ने टीकाकरण अभियान में पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी, वरिष्ठ पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी की मौजूदगी में अधीनस्थ कर्मचारियों के साथ टीम बना कर कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर जगह अधिकारी टीमों के साथ नहीं जा रहे। केवल पशुधन सहायक और पशु चिकित्सा सहायक द्वारा टीकाकरण किया जाता है, जबकि वेटनरी प्रेक्टीशनर की मौजूदगी जरूरी है।

टैग लगाने में आ रही है दिक्कत : पशु चिकित्सा कर्मियों का कहना है कि टीकाकरण के लिए पशु के कान में टैग लगाना अनिवार्य है। पशुपालक का आधार नंबर, मोबाइल नंबर लेकर पशुपालन विभाग की ईनाफ वेबसाइट पर अपलोड करना है।

