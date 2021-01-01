पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरणास्पद:25 साल से वीरान पड़े गांव के खेल मैदान काे स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए आगे आए ग्रामीण, 1.81 लाख रुपए जुटाए

झुंझुनूं13 मिनट पहले
  • गांव के युवाओं काे सेना-पुलिस भर्ती की तैयारी करने के लिए मिल सकेगी सुविधाएं

जिले के कासिमपुरा गांव के 25 साल वीरान पड़े खेल मैदान काे स्टेडियम के रूप में विकसित करने के लिए ग्रामीण आगे है। ग्रामीणाें ने स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए 1.81 लाख रूपए दिए हैं। स्टेडियम तैयार हाेने के बाद गांव के युवाओं काे सेना व पुलिस भर्ती की तैयारी के साथ खेलाें की प्रेक्टिस के लिए माैका मिलेगा। जानकारी के अनुसार कासिमपुरा गांव में 25 साल से खेल मैदान की देखरेख नहीं हाेने से उसका उपयाेग नहीं हाे पा रहा था।

इसकाे लेकर गांव के पूर्व सैनिकाें और पूर्व शिक्षकाें ने इसे विकसित करने की जिम्मेदारी ली। इसके बाद गांव के खेल मैदान की सामूहिक श्रमदान कर साफ-सफाई की गई और उसे मैदान के रूप में विकसित किया। अब ग्रामीणाें ने इसे मिनी स्टेडियम का रूप देने का निर्णय किया है। इसके लिए गांव के ही लाेग भामाशाह बनकर आगे आ रहे है। मिनी स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए अब तक 1 लाख 81 हजार रूपए से ज्यादा सहयाेग दे चुके है।

गाैरव सेनानी शिक्षक संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष राजपाल फाेगाट ने बताया कि मिनी स्टेडियम बनाने के लिए एनआरआई बहादुर चावला ने 51 हजार, जयसिंह चावला 31 हजार, सरपंच पति दिनेश फोगाट 31 हजार, ख्यालीराम 5100, कैप्टन भगवान सिंह 5000, हवलदार रणजीत ने 5000, रमेश जांगिड़ 5100, राधेश्याम जांगिड़ 5100, पूर्व सैनिक शिक्षक बोदनराम चावला 5100, रामनाथ मास्टर 11 हजार, राजपाल फाेगाट 11 हजार, प्रदीप फाेगाट 11 हजार, सूबेदार रघुवीर ने 5000, हवलदार जयसिंह फाेगाट ने 5000 रुपए का सहयाेग दिया है।

