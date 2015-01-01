पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रतनगढ़ की घटना:मैणासर से अपह्रत नाबालिग को महाराष्ट्र से दस्तयाब कर वीडियो कॉलिंग से बात कराने पर शुरू हो सका मतदान

झुंझनुं4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चार घंटे तक बाधित रहा था मतदान, पुलिस समझाइश करती रही, लेकिन लोग मांग पर अड़े रहे

पुलिस ने मैणासर से भगाई गई नाबालिग को सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र से दस्तयाब कर वीडियो कॉलिंग के जरिए परिजनों से बात करवाई। नाबालिग से बात होने के बाद आंदोलन करने वाले लोग शांत हुए। दूसरी ओर गांव में स्थापित मतदान केंद्र पर सोमवार को 11.15 बजे तक चार लोगों ने ही मतदान किया, आंदोलन करने वालों के शांत होने के बाद ग्रामीण मतदान करने के लिए मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचे।

घटना के अनुसार गांव मैणासर में 18 नवंबर को गांव का एक युवक 17 वर्षीय नाबालिग को भगा ले गया था। रविवार को नाबालिग के दादा की आकस्मिक मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद परिजनों सहित ग्रामीण आरोपी युवक व उसके परिजनों द्वारा दादा को धमकाने की बात कहते हुए सदमे से मौत होने की बात कहकर शव को करणी माता मंदिर के पास रखकर विरोध जताया था। बीती रात सहमति बनने के बाद पुलिस शव को अस्पताल में स्थित मोर्चरी में ले आई। सोमवार को पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव को फिर घर पर छोड़ दिया।

परिजनों ने अंतिम संस्कार किया। घटना को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश जताया व मतदान केंद्र से दूर सालासर मार्ग पर एकत्रित हो गए और ग्रामीणों ने मत का भी प्रयोग नहीं किया। पुलिस द्वारा नाबालिग को दस्तयाब करने की सूचना परिजनों को देते हुए शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने तथा मतदान करने की बात कही। इसके बाद 11.15 बजे मतदान शुरू हुआ। नाबालिग के दादा की मौत होने को लेकर नाबालिग के पिता ने पूर्व सरपंच सहित तीन नामजद व दो-तीन अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ मामला भी दर्ज करवाया है।

मैणासर में आक्रोश को देखते हुए पुलिस का विशेष जाब्ता तैनात रहा। एसएचओ महेंद्र कुमार परिजनों से समझाइश करते रहे। आखिरकार नाबालिग के दस्तयाब होने के बाद उसकी वीडियो कालिंग के जरिए परिजनों से बात करवाई, तब जाकर परिजन शांत हुए।

