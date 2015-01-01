पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:नमी और बादलों से बदला मौसम, बूंदाबांदी होने से 2.8 डिग्री घट गया दिन का तापमान

झुंझुनूं2 घंटे पहले
  • अब सर्दी बढ़ने के आसार, विशेषज्ञ बोले-अगले एक दो दिन में हो सकती है मावठ

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण शुक्रवार को मौसम में बदलाव आया। सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छा गए। इसके कारण सूरज दिनभर बादलों की ओट में ही रहा। दोपहर बाद जिले में कुछ स्थानों पर बूंदाबांदी हुई। वातावरण में नमी व बादलों के बाद हुई बरसात से सुबह शाम की हवा सर्द होने से दिन के तापमान में 2.8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। देर रात को आसमान में बादल छा गए और वातावरण में नमी बढ़ गई।

जिससे रात के पारे में पाइंट एक डिग्री की मामूली गिरावट हुई। शुक्रवार को भी दिन की शुरूआत बादलवाही व नमी के साथ हुई। दोपहर दो बजे तक सूरज की बादलों के बीच आंख मिचोली होती रही। जिससे पूरे दिन में ही करीब दो
घंटे ही धूप निकल पाई। गुनगुनी धूप लोगों को सुहाने लगी। मौसम विभाग के
अनुसार बादलों की ऊंचाई करीब 300 मीटर थी। इन बादलों को अल्टरो कुंबलस बादल कहा जाता है। मौसम में हुए बदलाव के दोपहर बाद ग्रामीण इलाकों में गर्जना के साथ बूंदाबांदी हुई। सुबह शाम वातावरण में नमी रहने से हवा सर्द हो गई। पिलानी स्थित मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25.3 डिग्री से घटकर 22.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस हो गया। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री से घटकर 10.4 डिग्री पर आ गया।

17 दिन बाद 23 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा दिन का तापमान
शुक्रवार को आसमान में बादल छाने, वातावरण में नमी होने के बाद दोपहर में हुई बरसात से दिन का तापमान 22.5 डिग्री पहुंच गया। दिसंबर महीने में पहली बार तापमान दिन का तापमान 23 डिग्री से नीचे पहुंचा है। इससे पहले 25 नवंबर को दिन का तापमान 22.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। इस बीच धूप में तेजी रहने व वातावरण में नमी कम होने से अधिकतम तापमान पांच दिसंबर को 32.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया था।
ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में हुई बूंदाबांदी
अचानक बदले मौसम के कारण गुरुवार को जिले के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बूंदाबांदी हुई। पिलानी में दोपहर करीब एक बजे गर्जना के साथ बूंदाबांदी हुई जिससे पिलानी में पाइंट एक एमएम बरसात दर्ज की गई। इसके अलावा खेतड़ी, इंद्रपुरा, दोरासर, नृसिंहपुरा, भड़ौंदा आदि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दोपहर व शाम को बरसात हुई।

पारा : पिछले सात दिन में यूं रहा दिन-रात का तापमान
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
11 दिसंबर 22.5 10.4
10 दिसंबर 25.3 10.5
09 दिसंबर 28.4 10.5
08 दिसंबर 28.0 10.0
07 दिसंबर 29.7 10.5
06 दिसंबर 28.4 11.4
05 दिसंबर 32.7 11.4

