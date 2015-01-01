पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म समाज:विश्व व देश में शांति ‌के लिए जैन श्वेतांबर मंदिर में हुई अंतरायकर्म निवारण की पूजा

झुंझुनूंएक घंटा पहले
झुंझुनूं. अंतराय कर्म निवारण पूजा के दौरान मौजूद जैन संत व समाज के लोग।
  • कमलरत्न सूरिश्वर के कालधर्म के निमित आज होगी 17 भेदी पूजा

विश्व शांति व हर तरह के विघ्न के निवारण के लिए शनिवार को वार्ड 45 स्थित जैन श्वेतांबर खरतरगच्छ संघ मंदिर में अंतराय कर्म निवारण पूजा हुई। आचार्य विजय दर्शनरत्न सूरिश्वर महाराज ने सुबह नौ बजे पूजा करवाई। इस पूोजा का सबसे बड़ा महत्व दान करना है।

उन्होंने बताया कि राजा अशोक के समय कपिला नाम की दासी थी जिसे राजा ने अपने भंडार से साधु महात्माओं को नियमित दान करने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन उसने समुचित तरीके से दान नहीं किया। इसलिए जब सुबह कपिला दासी का नाम लेते हैं तो मनुष्य का बना हुआ काम भी अटक जाता है।

दान को इसलिए सर्वोपरि माना गया है। पहले जब श्रीमंत पालकी में बैठ कर विहार को जाते थे तो याचकों को दान देते थे। दान करने से मनुष्य के पास रहने वाली लक्ष्मी की शोभा बढ़ती है। विश्व में फैल रही अशांति, अनाज की तंगी, रोगों का फैलाव रोकने व मनुष्य के शरीर में अन्य किसी प्रकार का कष्ट हो तो इस अंतराय कर्म निवारण पूजा का आयोजन करना चाहिए।

लेकिन मनुष्य का लक्ष्य इन सब दुखों का मूल कर्म को हराने के लिए होना चाहिए। इस पूजा का आयोजन कर्म दूर करने के लिए नहीं किया जाता। चातुर्मास संयोजक अनिल जैन ने बताया कि रविवार को सुबह नौ बजे 17 भेदी पूजा होगी।

इस दौरान मुनि रत्नेशरत्न महाराज, मुनि किरणरत्न महाराज, संघ के उपाध्यक्ष लालबहादुर जैन, , दानमल जैन, सुभाष जैन, रजनीश, मनोज, रोहित, यश, युग, सुनीला, मधु, अनिता, बबीता, शिल्पा, सुमन, निशा, गरीमा, गारवी, काव्या, ईशिता आदि मौजूद थे।

