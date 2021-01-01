पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रणनीतिकारों पर बड़ा सवाल:75 साल में भाजपा का 1 बार भी बोर्ड नहीं इस दाग को धोना भाजपा की बड़ी चुनौती

खंडेला2 घंटे पहले
  • निर्दलीय भाजपा व कांग्रेस को दे रहे कड़ी टक्टर, 25 वार्डों में 69 उम्मीदवार मैदान में

नगर पालिका खंडेला की स्थापना 1945 में हुई थी। लेकिन यहां पर आज देश की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी एक बार भी बोर्ड नहीं बना पायी। यह भाजपा नेताओं के स्थानीय रणनीतिकारों पर बड़ा सवाल खड़ा करती है। यहां केवल एक बार 1995 में निर्दलीय अध्यक्ष रहा है। इसके बाद 25 साल से कांग्रेस का ही बोर्ड बन रहा है। लेकिन इस बार यहां कांग्रेस दो धड़े में बट चुकी है।

ऐसे में भाजपा के रणनीतिकारों के पास कांग्रेस के विजय रथ को रोकने का अच्छा मौका है। लेकिन वे इसका कितना लाभ ले पाएंगे यह उनके नेताओं पर निर्भर है। यहां कांग्रेस की कमान विधायक महादेव सिंह खंडेला संभाल रहे हैं तो भाजपा की कमान पूर्व राज्य मंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया। वहीं कांग्रेस की टिकट पर विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ चुके पीसीसी सदस्य सुभाष मील के कई समर्थक निर्दलीय मैदान में उतर चुके हैं।

जो भाजपा को कम कांग्रेस को अधिक नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। ऐसे में कांग्रेस का विजय रथ 2021 में आगे बढ़ाना महादेवसिंह के लिए बड़ी चुनौती बन गया है। दोनों पार्टियों में टिकट वितरण से नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने पार्टी से हटकर निर्दलीय ताल ठोक दी है। इस बार 17519 मतदाता 69 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे।
पंचायत समिति चुनाव में गुटबाजी के बावजूद विधायक महादेव रहे सफल
पंचायत समिति चुनाव में कांग्रेस पार्टी की टिकट का वितरण विधायक महादेव सिंह ने किया था। सुभाष मील के विरोध के बाद भी भाजपा का सिक्का यहां नहीं चला और महादेव सिंह कांग्रेस का प्रधान व उप प्रधान बनाने में सफल रहे। सदस्य भी अधिक चुने गए। इसके कारण मील समर्थकों ने पहले से ही पालिका चुनाव निर्दलीय लड़ने की तैयारी में लग गए थे। इससे यहां निर्दलियों की संख्या बढ़ गई है।
इस बार सबसे अधिक 38 निर्दलीय मैदान में, अब तक किसी चुनाव में इतने नहीं रहे
इस चुनाव में अब तक के चुनावों में सबसे अधिक निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। इसका बड़ा कारण है कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारों से अधिक 38 निर्दलीय मैदान में हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस ने केवल 20 व भाजपा ने 11 प्रत्याशी को ही मैदान में उतारा है। जबकि बोर्ड बनाने के लिए एक पार्टी को 13 पार्षदों की जरूरत है। लेकिन भाजपा पहले से ही निर्दलीयों का दामन पकड़ने का मानस बनाकर चुनाव लड़ रही। इसमें वह कितना सफल होगी यह तो वक्त बताएगा।

बढ़े पांच वार्डों का फायदा कांग्रेस को होना था लेकिन निर्दलीयों ने बिगाड़ा गणित

पिछले चुनावों में 20 वार्ड थे। इस बार परिसीमन के बाद वार्डों की संख्या 25 कर दी गई है। वार्डों में फेरबदल का सीधा फायदा कांग्रेस पार्टी को दिखाई दे रहा था। लेकिन इन वार्डों में निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों ने इनकी गणित बिगाड़ दी है।
पति-पत्नी मैदान भी लड़ रहे चुनाव

वहीं इस बार एक दंपती भी मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 18 से ललिता देवी और वार्ड 17 से उनके पति पवन कुमार पटवारी निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इनके परिवार से पूर्व में चंचल देवी पार्षद रह चुकी हैं।
16 वार्डों में आमने-सामने और नौ में त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष
16 वार्डों में आमने-सामने व नौ में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला है। वार्ड 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 में आमने- सामने तथा वार्ड 2,4,7,8,10,17, 18, 20, 25 में त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष है।

