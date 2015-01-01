पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरासत:ऐतिहासिक विरासतों व धार्मिक आस्था के कारण खास पहचान है खंडेला की

खंडेलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खंडेला के इतिहास को महाभारत काल से जोड़कर भी देखते हैं लोग, देश स्वतंत्र होने से पहले यहां दो राजाओं का राज था, एक छोटा पाना व दूसरा बड़ा पाना

महाभारत में खंड नामक राजा की चर्चा है। इला नाम पृथ्वी का है। इस प्रकार खंडस्य इला यह षष्ठी तत्पुरुष समास करने से खंडेला शब्द का अर्थ खंड+इला खंड राजा की पृथ्वी। इस प्रकार कर्मधारण समास करने से खंडी भूत (खंड-खंड हुई) पृथ्वी यह अर्थ होता है। इस अर्थ की उत्पत्ति इस प्रकार से होती है कि नगर के बीच में एक नदी है।

इससे इसकी भूमि दो भागों में विभाजित होती है। कदाचित इसी कारण खंडेला नामकरण हुआ होगा। जब देश स्वतंत्र नहीं हुआ था, तब यहां दो राजाओं का राज था। छोटा पाना और दूसरा बड़ा पाना। खंडेला की ऐतिहासिक विरासतों में गढ़, किले, बावड़ियां, हवेलियां एवं छतरियां आदि प्रमुख हैं।

यहां खंडलेश्वर महादेव के साथ चारोड़ा धाम का शिव मंदिर, चामुंडा माता का मंदिर, बिहारीजी का मंदिर, नृसिंह मंदिर एवं किले वाले बालाजी का मंदिर प्रमुख हैं। अगर कुएं व बावड़ी की बात करें तो 52 बावड़ियां शामिल हैं। इसलिए इसे बावन बावड़ियों वाला खंडेला या बावड़ियों का शहर कहा जाता है।

इन बावड़ियों में कालीबाय, बहूजी, सोनगिरी (सोंगरा), मूनका, पलसानिया, मांजी, द्रौपदी, पोद्दार, काना, लाला, द्वारकादास आदि प्रमुख हैं। खंडेलवाल वैश्य समाज ने अपने उद्भव स्थल खंडेला को तीर्थ स्थल के रूप में माना है व पलसाना रोड पर अपनी 37 कुल देवियों एवं गणेशजी को समर्पित खंडेलवाल वैश्य धाम (खंडेला धाम) का निर्माण कराया है।
करमेति बाई की जन्म स्थली खंडेला का इतिहास रोचक व विविधताओं को अपने में समेटे हुए हुए है

करमेति बाई

करमेति बाई को शेखावाटी की मीरा के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। करमेति बाई की जन्मस्थली खंडेला है। उनकी याद में करमेति बाई स्मारक तैयार हो रहा है। ब्रह्मपुरी मोहल्ले में स्थित करमेति बाई का पुराना मंदिर स्थित है, जहां उनका जन्म हुआ था। परशुराम करमेति बाई के पिता थे और राज दरबार में राजपुरोहित थे। करमेति बाई भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की परम भक्त थी। उनका विवाह 12 वर्ष की उम्र में कर दिया गया था जो उनकी इच्छा के विरुद्ध किया गया था। जब उन्हें ससुराल वाले लेने आए तो जाने से इनकार कर दिया और कहा कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण उनके पति हैं और रात्रि को घर से वृंदावन के लिए निकल गई थी। वृंदावन में ब्रह्माकुंड के पास कुटिया बनाकर श्रीकृष्ण भक्ति में लीन हो गई। ये सूचना जब उनके पिता और राजा को मिली तो वे करमेति बाई को लेने वृंदावन गए, लेकिन उन्होंने आने से इनकार कर दिया और अपने पिता से कहा कि आप ठाकुर जी को ले जाओ और ब्रह्माकुंड से मूर्ति निकाल कर अपने पिता को दी। उसका नाम बिहारी जी दिया। यह मूर्ति आज भी बिहारी जी के मंदिर में स्थापित है।

नृसिंह मंदिर

नृसिंह मंदिर धार्मिक व ऐतिहासिक दृष्टि से क्षेत्र में प्रसिद्ध है। मन्दिर के इतिहास के बारे में बताया जाता है कि वैश्य राजाराय चौधरी का एक पुत्र चाढ़ नृसिंह जी का भक्त था। भगवान नृसिंह ने स्वप्न में उन्हें दर्शन दिया कि अमुक स्थान पर उनकी मूर्ति है, उसे निकलवाओ, तुम्हारी कीर्ति बढ़ेगी। संवत 1439 में नृसिंह जी की मूर्ति खुदाई में मिली। मंदिर की नीव रखी गई थी। पांच वर्ष में यह मंदिर बनकर तैयार हुआ था। सूरज की पहली किरणें सीधी भगवान की मूर्ति पर नृसिंह भगवान के मुखाराविंद को सुशोभित करती हैं। साथ ही क्षेत्र में यूरेनियम के भंडार भी हैं। इस प्रकार खंडेला क्षेत्र की अनेक खूबियां हैं।

भक्तावरदास जी

भक्तावरदास जी पुरोहित जाति के महासिद्ध हुए हैं। उनकी छतरी चारोड़ा धाम में बनी हुई है। भक्तावरदासजी के चमत्कारों में एक चमत्कार जो काफी लोगों ने देखा था। बालबक्श दीवान भक्तावरदारसजी के भक्त थे। उन्हें नेत्र विकार हो गया था। महाराज ने उनके रोग को खुद ले लिया। महाराज के नेत्र खराब हो गए और भक्त के नेत्र ठीक हो गए थे।c

चामुंडा मंदिर

पश्चिम में खंडेश्वर नाम से प्रसिद्ध शिवालय है। इसमें पहले चामुंडा देवी थी। इसके लिए दंतकथा है कि वहां ब्राह्मणी और चामुंडा दोनों थी। जब मंदिर के समीप शवदाह होने लगा तो चामुंडा ने कहा कि मुझे मुर्दों की दुर्गंध आती है। एक बार पुजारी को आकाशवाणी हुई कि तू एक परात और जल का घड़ा सामने पहाड़ी पर पहुंचाओ। कहा जाता है कि देवशक्ति से इसी चूने और जल से पश्चिम पर्वत पर चामुंडा का मंदिर बन गया जो आज भी मौजूद है।

आबलदे व सोबलदे का मंदिर

कस्बे से छह किमी दूर सलेदीपुरा में दो बहनें आबलदे व सोबलदे का मंदिर है। दिल्लीपति पृथ्वीराज चौहान का भांजा उदलमान सांखला गुजरात के राजा का कुंवर था। उनसे झगड़ा हुआ। उनके साथ दो बहनें सती हुई उनका मन्दिर स्थित है। इसी सलेदीपुरा में खंडेला राजा ने बांध बनवाया था। छोटा सा किला भी पहाड़ी पर है और राजा की छत्रियां भी हैं।

गोटा उद्योग

खंडेला गोटा उद्योग के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। यहां से गोटा तैयार होकर बाहर जाता था। हजारों गोटे की मशीनों पर कारीगर काम करते थे। बहुत से परिवार इस गोटा उद्योग से जुड़े हुए थे, लेकिन वर्तमान में सरकार की अनदेखी और उदासीनता के कारण यहां का गोटा उद्योग दम तोड़ता नजर आ रहा है। -अंकेश शर्मा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें