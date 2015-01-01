पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभिनंदन:किसान मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रणवां बोले : कांग्रेस किसानों के नाम पर केवल राजनीति करती है, कोई हित नहीं किया

खंडेला3 घंटे पहले
  • नीमकाथाना व खंडेला में जिला प्रमुख, उप जिला प्रमुख सहित अन्य पंचायतीराज जन प्रतिनिधियों का अभिनंदन किया

कस्बे के भाजपा कार्यालय में पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया की अध्यक्षता में भाजपा का अभिनन्दन समारोह आयोजित किया गया। इस दौरान जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर, उप जिला प्रमुख ताराचंद धायल, जिला परिषद सदस्य प्रियंका चौधरी, सहित पंचायत समिति सदस्यों और प्रत्याशियों का स्वागत किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि किसान मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हरिराम रणवां व सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजोर का अभिनंदन किया गया। किसान मोर्चा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रणवां ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए तीनों बिल किसानों के हित में हैं। पहला बिल कृषि, व्यापर और मूल्य निर्धारित, दूसरा बिल कृषक सशक्तिकरण एवं संरक्षण और तीसरा बिल आवश्यक वस्तु अधिनियम से संबंधित है। इन तीनों बिलों में एक भी बिल ऐसा नहीं है जिसमें पहले किसान के अधिकार थे और आज नहीं हैं।

देश विरोधी ताकतें केवल देश में अराजकता कैसे फैले, चोरी के लिए रास्ते वापस कैसे खोलें जाए। इसके लिए आंदोलन कर रही हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं को इस बिल को लेकर किसानों को समझाना होगा। राजस्थान सरकार को किसानों कि चिंता नहीं है। सिर्फ किसानों के नाम पर राजनीति कर रही है। देश का किसान भाजपा सरकार के साथ है। सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष बाजोर ने कहा कि हार-जीत होती रहती है। हार जीत एक सिक्के के दो पहलू हैं। विकास कार्यों में कोई कमी नहीं रहने दी जाएगी। साथ ही कार्यकर्ताओं को बंशीधर बाजिया के पुत्र राहुल बाजिया को आगे बढ़ाने की बात कही और चुनाव में रही कमियों को सुधार करने के लिए बोले।

पूर्व चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य राज्यमंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया ने कहा कि स्थानीय विधायक पुलिस और प्रशासन के नाम पर राजनीति कर रहे हैं। जिला प्रमुख गायत्री कंवर ने कहा कि यह सबकी जीत है। जिस विश्वास और साथ के साथ जिला प्रमुख बनाया है वो हमेशा बना रहेगा और समस्याओं का समाधान करते हुए विकास कार्य किए जाएंगे। उप जिला प्रमुख ताराचंद धायल ने कहा कि राजनीति में खंडेला की अलग पहचान है। जल्द ही कांग्रेस सरकार गिरेगी और भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।

समारोह में पूर्व प्रधान मूलचंद वर्मा, सरपंच अर्जुन लाल, रामगोपाल डोरवाल, रामवतार सिंह बड़सरा, पूर्व प्रधानाचार्य ओंकारमल, रामेश्वरलाल एचरा, शीशपाल बाजिया, श्रवण सिंह रूलानिया पदमपुरा, सांवरमल खटीक, पहलवान बजरंगलाल सैनी, पूर्व सरपंच कन्हैया लाल सहित पार्टी के मंडल अध्यक्ष और कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।
नीमकाथाना /पाटन . जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति चुनावों में जीते भाजपा प्रत्याशियों और जिला प्रमुख गायत्री राठौड़ तथा पाटन प्रधान सुवालाल सैनी का मंगलवार को नीमकाथाना और पाटन में अभिनंदन किया गया। जिला प्रमुख गायत्री राठौर ने कहा कि सबका साथ सबका विकास के भारतीय जनता पार्टी के ध्येय को सार्थक बनाते हुए जिले में विकास कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। पूर्व विधायक प्रेम सिंह बाजौर पूर्व चिकित्सा राज्यमंत्री बंशीधर बाजिया पूर्व विधायक फूलचंद गुर्जर सहित अनेक वक्ताओं ने विचार व्यक्तकिए। कांग्रेस सरकार को विफल बताते हुए भाजपा सरकार की जनहित की योजनाओं को बंद करने का आरोप लगाया।

कार्यक्रम में उप जिला प्रमुख ताराचंद धायल, महेंद्र सोमानी, प्रमोद बाजौर, भाजपा ओबीसी मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष सांवल राम यादव सहित भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। वहीं पाटन में आयोजित अभिनंदन समारोह में जिला प्रमुख राठौड़, पंचायत समिति प्रधान सुवालाल सैनी, पंचायत समिति सदस्यों, जिला परिषद सदस्य सुमित गुर्जर पंचायत समिति सदस्य चुनाव में चुनाव लडे़ प्रत्याशियों, उपजिला प्रमुख ताराचन्द धायल एवं जिला प्रमुख का नागरिक अभिनंदन किया गया।

जिला प्रमुख ने पाटन क्षेत्र में रुके विकास कार्यों को गति देने का संकल्प लिया। पूर्व विधायक प्रेम सिंह बाजौर ने पाटन क्षेत्र में कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति को दयनीय बताते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र में दिन दहाड़े दुल्हन की डोली पर जानलेवा हमला किया जाता है। इसमें पुलिस की स्पष्ट लापरवाही जनता के सामने है। जल्द ही पुलिस और कांग्रेस राज की अराजकता के खिलाफ बड़ा आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

कार्यक्रम को पाटन सरपंच मनोज चौधरी, केदार सैनी, महेंद्र गोयल, पूर्व प्रधान संतोष कुमार गुर्जर, रामस्वरूप यादव, महेंद्र खटाणा, हनुमान मणकस, धर्मेंद्र यादव, राकेश सिंह तंवर,राजपुरा सरपंच मुकेश मीणा, सवाई सिंह तंवर, अनीता गुर्जर, सुधा शर्मा, जिला परिषद सदस्य सुमित गुर्जर, भाजपा जिला महामंत्री ममता सैनी, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख मल्ली देवी, पूर्व विधायक फूलचंद गुर्जर आदि ने भी संबोधित किया। कार्यक्रम में अनेक भाजपा कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

सिरोही में जिला प्रमुख, फतेहपुर, आलोद में प्रधान व उप प्रधान तथा लोसल में जिला परिषद सदस्य बिजारणिया का समर्थकों ने किया सम्मान

डीएचपी फाउंडेशन के महासचिव श्रीराम थालौर के तत्वावधान में पंचायत समिति फतेहपुर की प्रधान शांति देवी को शिक्षाविद भागीरथ नेहरा की अध्यक्षता में अभिनंदन किया गया। इस अवसर पर देहात ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पूर्व उप प्रधान भगवान सिंह नेहरा, प्रवक्ता आरिफ सोलंकी, एडवोकेट आरिफ खोखर व बाबूलाल सैनी उपस्थित थे।

फाउंडेशन के सचिव प्रखर समाजसेवी श्रीराम थालौर व अहिंसा पुरस्कार प्राप्त अहिंसा प्रशिक्षक सतीश शांडिल्य उपस्थित थे। थालौर ने बताया की कार्यकर्ताओ के साथ छोटा कारंगा में राजपूत महासभा के तहसील अध्यक्ष प्रभु सिंह की पुत्रवधू उप प्रधान संजू कंवर का स्वागत किया गया। कारंगा के बनवारी लाल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में अभिनंदन किया गया। शांडिल्य ने प्रभु सिंह का स्वागत किया।
खाटूश्यामजी . गांव अलोदा व भगवानपुरा मोती सिंह की ढाणी में नव निर्वाचित पलसाना पंचायत समिति प्रधान सुनीता वर्मा व जिला परिषद सदस्य उम्मीदवार सुरेंद्र, पंचायत समिति सदस्य संगीता मनोहर व सीता मीणा का नागरिक अभिनंदन किया गया। इस दौरान अनेक ग्रामीण व पार्टी कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

लोसल . जिला परिषद के वार्ड 9 से निर्वाचित सदस्य रणवीरसिंह बिजारणिया का गांव गुमानपुरा व चंद्रसिंहपुरा में स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर बिजारणिया ने गांव के विकास के लिए तन मन धन से सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया। इस अवसर पर पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष गोविंद राम बिजारणिया, विक्रम सिंह भीराणा, पूर्व सरपंच लक्ष्मण सिंह भाटी, विक्रम सिंह कविया, पूर्व सरपंच रामनिवास रायल, रामप्रसाद शर्मा आदि लोग मौजूद थे।
सिरोही . कस्बे में मंगलवार को जिला प्रमुख गायत्री राठौड़ का स्वागत किया गया एवं पूर्व विधायक प्रेमसिंह बाजोर, उपजिला प्रमुख ताराचंद धायल, पूर्व विधायक बंशीधर बाजिया, उप प्रधान सुरेन्द्र खरवास, जिला परिषद सदस्य अनिल लाठर का कार्यकर्ताओं ने स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम में मंजू देवी, रोशनी देवी, बबीता गैनण, अनिता काजला, देशराज थेबड़, झाबर थेबड़, राजू गैणन, जीतू मीणा, कैलाश शर्मा, वीरेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत, अशोक काजला, सतपाल थेबड़, तेजपाल अग्रवाल, रणधाव सिंह, रणवीर सेवग आदि‌ उपस्थित थे।

