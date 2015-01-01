पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरणा:मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने को प्रेरित किया

खंडेला4 घंटे पहले
निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। इसे उपखंड स्तर पर उपखंड अधिकारी राकेश कुमार के नेतृत्व में त्योहार के रूप में मनाकर मतदाता सूची में योग व्यक्तियों को नाम जुड़वाने के लिए जागरूक करने का कार्य किया जा रहा है। मतदान सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए शिविर लगवाना, जागरूकता पोस्टर, रंगोली तैयार करना सहित अनेक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में शनिवार को उपखंड कार्यालय में मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए सामूहिक नामांकन शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें दिव्यांगों सहित अन्य ने भाग लिया।

उनका उपखंड कार्यालय द्वारा सम्मान किया किया गया। उपखंड अधिकारी ने बताया कि निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा योग्य व्यक्तियों के नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वाने क लिए चलाया जा रहे कार्यालय में मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए रंगोलियां तैयार कर जागरूक करने का कार्य किया गया। साथ ही 248 बूथों पर बूथ लेवल अधिकारी घर-घर जाकर दिव्यांग व्यक्ति का नाम मतदाता सूची में शत-प्रतिशत शामिल करने के लिए जागरूक करने का कार्य किया। यह अभियान 21 दिसम्बर तक जारी रहेगा।

शिविर में उपखंड अधिकारी राकेश कुमार, तहसीलदार सुमन चौधरी, नायब तहसीलदार कोमल शर्मा, एसीबीईओ भवानी सिंह मीणा, सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी अनीता वर्मा, व्याख्याता अम्बिका पारीक, पीए बहादुर सिंह, राजेन्द्र भदाला, बाबूलाल कुमार सहित उपखंड कार्यालय के कर्मचारी और अन्य उपस्थित रहे।
फतेहपुर . राजकीय अंबेडकर छात्रावास में सामाजिक सुरक्षा अधिकारी रूपाराम व प्रधानाचार्य रामचंद्र नेवटिया राउमावि रामबच्चन के सानिध्य में तथा श्री मोतीराम माहिच स्काउट कैंप चीफ के संचालन में विशेष योग्यजनों के नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने के लिए कल्स्टर इनरोलमेंट शिविर लगाया गया। धन्नाराम मीणा फतेहपुर, बलबीर धोद, इंद्रलाल बालान, महफूज अली पैराटीचर, गणेश सैनी व छात्रावास अधीक्षक पवन कुमार बरवड़ आदि उपस्थित थे। संचालन स्काउट चीफ मोतीराम महिचा ने किया।

