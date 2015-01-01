पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर हर पर्वत फतह:प्रतापपुरा की बेटी ने 17353 फीट की माउंट फ्रेंडशिप चोटी फतह की

खंडेला35 मिनट पहले
बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ का स्लोगन लहराती रजनी

गांव प्रतापपुरा की रजनी झाझड़िया बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान सीकर की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर ने एक बार फिर पर्वतारोहण में कीर्तिमान हासिल किया है। हाल ही में रजनी ने अपनी टीम के साथ 17353 फीट की माउंट फ्रेंडशिप चोटी फतह की है। माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान और रात को 2 बजे की विषम परिस्थितियों में टीम मजबूती से अपने लक्ष्य की तरफ आगे बढ़ी।

रजनी पर्वतारोहण में सबसे अधिक ऊंचाई तय करने वाली सीकर जिले की पहली लड़की है और जल्द ही रजनी अपनी टीम के साथ माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह करना चाहती है। रजनी पर्वतारोहण के अलावा बेटियों के लिए गतिविधियां करती रहती हैं। इससे बेटियां खुद मजबूत बने। इससे पूर्व भी रजनी ने मनाली स्थित हनुमान टिब्बा के पास 15700 फीट ऊंचे शितिधर शिखर तक पहुंच कर सीकर जिले का नाम रोशन किया था।

